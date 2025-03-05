Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF approves plan to consolidate True North, Operating Support Team programs

    U.S. Air Force Graphic

    Courtesy Photo

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Story by Maristela Romero 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    With a focus on readiness and the warrior ethos, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force directed the consolidation of two of the Air Force’s largest preventive, readiness and resiliency programs.

    Gen. David Allvin signed Program Action Directive 24-04, True North+, Jan. 16, 2025, authorizing the True North and Operational Support Team programs to merge into one established program management office and enterprise resource, TN+. The Air Force Surgeon General will execute TN+ functions aligned under the Air Force Medical Command to support medically ready warfighters.

    A task force consisting of staff from Headquarters U.S. Air Force Manpower, Personnel, and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and the Air Force Medical Command is developing the TN+ Programming Plan, which will outline the required actions and responsibilities for implementing the PAD.

    Current operations of the TN and OST programs at the installation level will not change until after the programming plan is finalized.

    As the Department of the Air Force continually adapts to the challenges of force readiness, it relies on programs like TN and OST to optimize human performance and deliver a high-functioning and resilient culture. These programs are designed to equip Airmen and Guardians with resources necessary to prevent, adapt, and recover from variety of injuries. Through an evidence-based process, TN and OST staff enhance performance while accelerating the warfighter ethos, according to the TN+ Task Force.

    Currently, the True North program provides squadrons with welcome centers, mental health providers, and religious support teams to promote resiliency, wellness, and performance. The OST program provides multidisciplinary teams of health professionals temporarily embedded at the squadron level to optimize readiness by providing physical and psychosocial tools and action plans to optimize their mission outcomes.

    Integrating both programs into TN+ will improve how these resources are used and ensure that Airmen and Guardians have greater access to a network of support capable of enhancing operations and enabling the fight.

