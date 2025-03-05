250 years is ‘an incredible milestone’ said LRC Italy TMP operator driver leader

Courtesy Photo | Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader and an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army. He said 250 years “is an incredible milestone, and for me it’s a great opportunity to be working for such an important and historical organization. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Raffaele Pallaro had already built himself a solid career in commercial transportation when he decided to apply for a host nation employee position with the U.S. Army at Logistics Readiness Center Italy in Vicenza.



After driving a bus and working as a truck driver for more than 20 years, the Italian local national accepted a position with LRC Italy, and now he’s the LRC’s motor vehicle operator driver leader supervising several other Italian local national employees at Caserma Ederle’s transportation motor pool.



Pallaro, who started working for the Army in 2016, said the Army provides its employees with many unique, career-enhancing opportunities, “and it’s not repetitive. It’s a very dynamic environment,” he said.



This year the Army is celebrating its 250th birthday, and Pallaro, who is 51 years old and lives in a small village 25 kilometers northeast of Vicenza, said he and his coworkers are excited about the big achievement.



“It’s an incredible milestone, and for me it’s a great opportunity to be working for such an important and historical organization. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Pallaro said.



Pallaro said his daily duties at LRC Italy’s TMP supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community include organizing daily missions for his team and performing general office tasks. Some of the vehicles Pallaro and his team operate are 20- and 44-passenger buses, several varieties of forklifts up to 35,000 kilograms, prime movers, low boys, and tractor trailer trucks with 40-foot trailers. As a team lead, Pallaro is also responsible for time and attendance for his team, and if the dispatcher or driver is on leave, he will often fill in for those duties, as well.



“I like my job. I like working with the people on my team and supporting our customers. Everyone on my team shares the same passion for driving and the same passion for supporting the Solders and Families in this community,” said Pallaro, whose other passion includes playing a low-brass instrument and serving as the Veneto regional president for the National Association of Italian Musical Bands.



LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.