U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command/U. S. Naval Hospital Sigonella Enhances Neonatal Resuscitation Training with Launch of Simulator

On February 12, 2025, the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) / Naval Hospital (NH) Sigonella celebrated the acquisition of the Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) simulator for the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP). The addition of this advanced training tool underscores the hospital’s commitment to improving neonatal care and aligns with ongoing efforts by Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to enhance medical readiness and patient outcomes. Mrs. Katia Arico, the command’s Staff Education and Training Coordinator and Trainer, led the year-long planning and procurement of the RQI for NRP Skills Station.



Hospital staff from across departments gathered for a lively celebration, themed as a baby shower, to mark the arrival of the innovative simulator. The event featured a range of activities, including games and prizes, with the staff actively participating in a poll to name the new neonatal manikin. The winning name, NOAH—an acronym for Neonatal Outcomes And Healthcare—was chosen as a symbol of the hospital’s dedication to improving neonatal care through cutting-edge training technology.



The new RQI simulator offers significant value to the hospital’s training program by helping healthcare providers maintain and improve their neonatal resuscitation skills. With NRP renewal training required every two years, the gap between training sessions can often lead to skill degradation. The use of simulation provides an effective solution to this challenge, enabling clinicians to repeatedly practice critical skills, sustain knowledge, and maintain proficiency.



The simulator, designed to replicate real-life neonatal resuscitation scenarios, enables healthcare providers to practice essential techniques, such as positive pressure ventilation, with real-time feedback. Key metrics, including mask seal, ventilation rate, and pressure, are monitored to guide improvements in clinical performance. The staff will utilize the simulator on a quarterly basis to practice the skills required to get newborn babies breathing in the critical first minutes after birth.



U.S. NMRTC/ NH Sigonella ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation and delivers an average of 50 babies per year. While the volume may be lower than larger hospitals, the importance of maintaining proficiency in high-risk neonatal scenarios remains paramount. The hospital’s healthcare professionals are called to manage neonatal resuscitations, which demand not only advanced knowledge but also immediate, precise action. “Our team is exceptional in providing care, but we know that high-risk scenarios, while rare, can be life-altering when they occur,” said Cmdr. (Dr.) Sebastian Lara, the sole Pediatrician at the hospital. “That’s why RQI for NRP is so important. It allows our staff to stay current with the latest neonatal resuscitation techniques and ensures that we are ready to respond effectively when it matters most.”



This initiative aligns with the Navy Surgeon General’s call for healthcare teams to remain agile and competent in a broad spectrum of clinical situations, even in low-volume settings. Lt. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, the command’s NRP Program Director, shared her thoughts on the new system. “With such a low delivery volume, it’s easy to feel out of practice when we encounter a complicated birth. RQI has given our staff the ability to practice the most important neonatal resuscitation skills regularly, so when we do face a difficult situation, we are confident and ready to act.”



The hospital’s commitment to safety and readiness also aligns with the Navy’s broader mission of providing comprehensive healthcare services to military personnel and their families, no matter where they are stationed. In an environment where resources are sometimes limited and the stakes are high, maintaining a culture of excellence is essential. As Cmdr. Lara concluded, “We may not face a high volume of complicated deliveries, but when they do occur, we want to be ready. RQI for NRP ensures that we have the skills and knowledge to provide the best care possible and live up to the trust our patients place in us every day.”



The successful launch of the RQI for NRP program at U.S. NMRTC/NH Sigonella is a testament to the dedication of military medical personnel in upholding the highest standards of care, readiness, and patient safety. Through this initiative, the hospital continues to foster a culture of continuous improvement while ensuring that its staff is prepared for the most challenging and critical situations, both in peacetime and in the line of duty.

