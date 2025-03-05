From Soldier to civilian: An Army engineer’s life-long dedication to those on the front lines

WINCHESTER – Roger Vogler’s journey with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one defined by dedication, experience, and a commitment to supporting Soldiers. Marking 40 years in federal service in February and celebrating 30 years as a licensed Professional Engineer, Vogler – a U.S. Army veteran – reflects on a career that has spanned both military and civilian service and made a lasting impact on the lives of warfighters on the front lines.



Vogler graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1983 and commissioned as an engineer officer through U.S. Army Officer Candidate School two years later.



During his seven-year military career, which included earning a masters degree in engineering administration and commanding an engineer construction company during Operation Desert Storm for which he earned a Bronze Star, he learned first-hand what life on the front lines was like both as an engineer and as a Soldier – experiences that would influence his professional life for decades to come.



“I left the Army as a Captain in June 1992 and started working with the Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District just a week later,” Vogler said.



“Although my degree and PE license are in chemical engineering, I have worked my entire federal career as a civil engineer,” Vogler explained. “When I applied for my first civilian position with Detroit District in the construction branch, the HR office determined me to be qualified due to my general engineering courses during undergrad and my training and experience as an Army engineer officer in construction battalions. Had it not been for my Army experience I likely would not have been considered for that position.”



The Army Corps of Engineers places a high value on Army experience, particularly frontline leadership where it matters most. A significant portion of its civilian workforce is made up of veterans, bringing firsthand knowledge and dedication to the mission.



“Leading engineers during Desert Storm was an incredible experience—taking care of Soldiers while accomplishing critical missions shaped how I approached engineering for the rest of my career,” Vogler stated. “Even the toughest challenges, like enduring Ranger School in the dead of winter, taught me resilience and determination that I’ve carried with me ever since.”



Building on his military foundation, Vogler continued to expand his professional portfolio, becoming a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio in 1995, followed by a Project Management Professional certification, and a second masters degree, this time in Hazardous Waste Management.



“I didn’t think about getting my PE much while I was in college as most chemical engineers don’t get registered,” Vogler recalled. “But shortly after joining the Detroit District, I saw that most leadership positions required professional registration. Taking these tests 10+ years after college required me to re-learn much of the basics of engineering, and many of those engineering principles are now more ingrained.”



His PE license has been foundational in solving engineering challenges.



“The classes and studying required to earn a PE license are both broad, in that they cover multiple engineering disciplines, and in-depth, for your chosen discipline,” Vogler explained.



“Ensuring I knew the basics of structural, electrical, mechanical and civil engineering, as well as advanced math, physics and my specific discipline, chemical engineering, provided a good foundation for a career in engineering problem solving,” Vogler continued. “Engineering problems/issues rarely present themselves as simply solving mathematical equations; they typically are story-problems requiring you to first determine what is the specific problem needing to be solved, gathering the required data, and then determining which formulas and conversions to use to yield an appropriate answer or response to the problem. That approach to problem solving can be used beyond engineering.”



Vogler’s combination of military experience and civilian leadership led him to seek out opportunities closer to the front lines of contingency operations. His firsthand understanding of the demands placed on deployed personnel made him uniquely suited for assignments that directly support Soldiers and service members in challenging environments.



“In mid-2003, while assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers’ Great Lakes and Ohio River Division as the Military Integration Division chief, I was given the opportunity to support the Global War on Terror by deploying to Iraq with Task Force Restore Iraqi Electricity as the Task Force deputy,” Vogler recalled.



“My military counterpart commented to me one night that working with the task force would be the best job in the world if we could just go home to our families at night. I agreed, and when the opportunity came in 2005 to work at the Transatlantic Program Center as the director of the Engineering and Construction – Technical Directorate, I had the chance to do just that – support the warfighters in Iraq and Afghanistan on a daily basis while living with my family in Winchester, Virginia.”



This opportunity marked the beginning of Vogler’s long-standing commitment to supporting Soldiers in overseas contingency environments. Having gained experience in both military and civilian engineering roles, he was uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between operational needs and engineering solutions.



Since 2005, Vogler has evolved along with the Transatlantic Program Center which became to Transatlantic Division in 2009 and currently supports two districts – the Middle East District and Expeditionary District.



From its earliest days as the Mediterranean Division in the 1950s to the present-day Transatlantic Division, the Army Corps of Engineers has continually adapted to meet the demands of one of the most dynamic operational environments on earth. Vogler’s leadership and contributions have played a vital role in shaping the organization’s ability to deliver engineering solutions that directly impact mission success on the front lines.



In his current role as the division’s Engineering and Construction Division chief, he oversees critical projects supporting U.S. and allied forces, managing complex infrastructure programs, force protection solutions, and sustainment capabilities essential for operational readiness.

Between 2010 and 2018, Vogler completed four tours as the Transatlantic Afghanistan District Engineering and Construction Division chief, leading major infrastructure projects that enhanced military and security operations during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Resolute Support.



Vogler emphasized the importance of considering operational requirements alongside engineering best practices.



“Engineers need to ensure that their facility designs can be operated and maintained in the specific environment, by the local tradesmen available, and with the supplies readily available,” Vogler explained. “For example, in contingency environments, military units typically fill up JOC-type spaces beyond standard occupancy, affecting cooling systems designed for normal capacity.”



Navigating these complexities, however, presents challenges that require sound engineering judgment and adaptability. Vogler described the difficult decisions that engineering leaders must make when balancing timelines and contract compliance.



“Sometimes, in an effort to provide facilities in a timely manner, engineering/construction Chiefs have to decide when to accept a contractor’s request for a variation, when a design or contract needs to be modified, or when strict contract compliance is the only course of action that results in a safe, functionally compliant facility,” Vogler stated. “Making those engineering judgment calls requires a level of confidence in your engineering knowledge, as well as knowing when and who to contact for SME support.”



Vogler’s extensive work has had a direct impact on warfighters, enhancing their quality of life and mission capabilities.



“The Transatlantic Division’s districts provide facilities for the warfighter in a contingency environment, improving upon their quality of life, enhancing mission capability, and providing force protection,” Vogler emphasized. “And as someone who has spent significant time in Army Corp of Engineers-provided personnel protective bunkers, who has eaten thousands of meals in Army Corps of Engineers-constructed DFACs, and who has worked out in Army Corps of Engineers fitness facilities, I have a great appreciation for engineers’ impact on deployed personnel.”



Reflecting on his career, Vogler noted the critical role of professional development in an engineer’s success. To aspiring engineers, he offered a final piece of advice.



“Anyone pursuing a career in engineering should consider the possibility that one day they may want or need a PE License. I strongly encourage starting early—study for and take the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam while still in school and take the PE exam as soon as possible after graduating.”



Roger Vogler’s extensive career supporting Army Corp of Engineers’ missions exemplifies the dedication, expertise, and impact of engineers who are the force behind the force, ensuring mission readiness and protecting and enhancing the lives of warfighters on the front lines.

