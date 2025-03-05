USS Gonzalez Reflects on 30-Year Christening Anniversary

NORFOLK, VA. (Feb 18, 2025) – Thirty years ago today, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was launched and christened in honor of the U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Alfredo Cantu "Freddy" Gonzalez of Edinburg, Texas.



Sgt. Gonzalez served in the Vietnam War from 1965 until his death in 1968 during the Battle of Huế City, where he displayed extraordinary bravery during his second deployment. For his heroism, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. His mother, Dolia Gonzalez, accepted the medal on his behalf at a White House ceremony on Oct 31, 1969.



More than 25 years after the ceremony, the keel of USS Gonzalez was laid, and the ship was christened on Feb 18, 1995, becoming the 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned by the U.S. Navy. Since then, USS Gonzalez has deployed multiple times in support of operations worldwide.



Dolia Gonzalez, the ship’s sponsor, remained closely connected to the ship and its crew, attending major ceremonies such as changes of command, deployment departures, and homecomings. She formed lasting bonds with many Sailors who served aboard Gonzalez, keeping her son’s legacy alive. She passed away on Aug. 13, 2024 at the age of 94.



Reflecting on the christening milestone, former executive officer and current commanding officer, Cmdr. Katrina Stegner, shared her thoughts on the significance of the ship’s christening.



“The christening makes the ship official,” said Stegner. “It gives the ship a name and allows the crew to build its identity. Having the ship named after Freddy Gonzalez is meaningful because he bridges the Navy and the Marine Corps relationship and highlights the close connection and joint operability between the Navy and Marine Corps. He was a Marine, and now he has a Navy ship named for him, maintaining that heritage.”

Regarding Dolia Gonzalez’s impact on USS Gonzalez, Stegner emphasized how her presence as the ship’s sponsor brought unity and purpose throughout the crew.



“She was like a mother and grandmother to the crew, building relationships that lasted beyond their time on board. She played an essential role in keeping Freddy Gonzalez’ spirit alive, not just for the ship, but for individual crew members as well.”



From the enlisted perspective, Command Master Chief Terry Vines echoed Stegner’s sentiments on the ship’s christening and legacy.



“The ship’s history is deeply connected to Sgt. Gonzalez’ hometown of Edinburg and the sacrifice he made for his platoon. That connection extends to the crew and the Gonzalez family,” said Vines.

Vines added that Dolia Gonzalez was an uplifting presence.



“I had the privilege of spending time with her before her passing, and she always brought energy and purpose to our mission,” Vines said. “She cherished every visit with the crew,”

Stegner shared her personal perspective on what it means to be the commanding officer of a ship with such a tremendous namesake.



It’s an absolute honor to command USS Gonzalez,” said Stegner. “I believe she’s the best warship on the waterfront, and as a Texas native, it’s especially meaningful to serve on a ship with Texas roots.”

As USS Gonzalez marks 30 years since its christening, the legacy of Sgt. Freddy Gonzalez and the unwavering support of his mother, Dolia Gonzalez, continue to inspire the crew, ensuring that the ship remains a proud symbol of courage, sacrifice, and going “beyond the call.”



Homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, USS Gonzalez is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and operates within Carrier Strike Group 10, led by USS George H.W. Bush (CVN77).

