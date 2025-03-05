‘Wings of Destiny’ pilots successfully conduct operations test on Spike Missiles for OIR

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq - As a leader in aviation innovation and future aviation technologies the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) successfully piloted an AH-64 Apache Helicopter with training, Spike Non-line of Sight (NLOS) missiles in a historical first on March 5, 2025.



The U.S. Army chose the Spike NLOS by Lockheed Martin as the missile of choice for its Interim-Long Range Precision Munition (I-LRPM) program in 2020. Previously, Spike NLOS have been tested at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and in Germany. This flight was the first time the training Spike NLOS missiles, have been flown by a conventional Army unit in the United States Central Command area of operations. The event signified the unit completing one of the final steps before Spike NLOS can be used by AH-64s in combat.



“The 101 Combat Aviation Brigade continues to find opportunities to transform in contact and advance Army aviation integration in the combined arms fight,” said Col. Tyler Partridge, the commander of the 101 CAB. “Operational Testing Spike NLOS munitions with the AH-64E V6 onboard systems helps us build readiness for real-world employment and ultimately provide more combat power and capability to the ground force.”



Spike NLOS provides 101 CAB with a new capability as the unit will be able to reach targets up to 32 kilometers, due to the missiles’ sophisticated motor system. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Hopson, the pilot-in-command during the flight, was interested in the process of integrating the missiles into the aircraft’s onboard systems.



“We went through the training in September, and now that we have established our presence in country, we installed the equipment,” said Hopson. “With the Hellfire missiles the Apache typically uses, you can fire and guide it with a laser. The Spike missiles have to be aligned with the laser system, then the navigation system, and in flight the inertial system. So, it’s a three-step process to align it. Today we used training missiles to test the launcher and the weapons processor of the Spike.”



The unit plans to use the missiles on its current deployment supporting the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. Warrant Officer Colton Francis, the co-pilot on the flight, looks forward to using Spike NLOS man-in the- loop control, that allows pilots enhanced and precise targeting abilities, in the fight to defeat the Daesh.



“The man-in the- loop is really cool,” said Francis. “The way I look at it is it’s a fire, observe, acquire, and attack, kind of system. When we launch these things off, we are going to be able to fire then observe using the Spike missiles’ camera. Say we have a target out there that we want to attack, and we see another target of opportunity, while the missile is in flight we can acquire the new target and attack it. Or we can go back to the original target and take it out.”



Aviation leaders were thrilled with success of the mission. As for the pilots themselves, the flight is not one they will soon forget.



“It was great because we put a lot of hard work into maintaining the aircraft, preparing the aircraft, and transporting the aircraft and equipment,” said Hopson. “The flight was rewarding because when we put it all together — it worked!”



“I was blessed to have the opportunity,” said Francis. “I was shocked when they asked me to go with Mr. Hopson for that flight. It’s cool to be the first one to integrate a new weapon system that will change the landscape of Army attack aviation and give us the upper hand in the ever-changing game of warfighting… the flight was amazing.”

