HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Airmen and senior leaders gathered at a dorm community kitchen for a 90-minute cooking class focused on personal and professional development at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 11, 2025.



The interactive event featured a hands-on cooking lesson and provided an opportunity for Airmen to engage with experienced leadership in an informal setting, while learning how to prepare a nutritious, cost-effective meal.



“Cooking with Command is a unique and enriching event where leadership insights meet culinary creativity,” said an Air Force Special Operations Command enlisted aide and event host. “I had a great time passing on knowledge and sharing my passion for food.”



Airmen agreed that this event provided an opportunity to develop their culinary skills while building a connection leadership in an informal setting.



“I really enjoyed speaking with the 1st Special Operations Wing and 492nd Special Operations Wing command chiefs and hearing about their cooking experiences,” said an Airman in attendance. “Overall, it was a great experience to interact with the chefs and fellow Airmen all while getting to eat tasty food.”



The experience not only included mentorship, but encompassed targeted guided instruction where Airmen learned the fundamentals of cooking with five different tastes: sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami. They also learned how to prepare a salad dressing and properly prepare veggies for long-lasting freshness.



“Another important takeaway was understanding how to properly cut and dice food, as well as the significance of ingredients and the right amounts to add to a dish,” said a 1 SOW paralegal.



These types of events provide Airmen with mentorship, hands-on learning, and life skills while fostering community engagement and morale amongst Airmen.



“I had a wonderful experience sharing cooking knowledge and allowing others to soak it in. I look forward to making a difference in the future,” said the Riptide Dining Facility shift leader.



If Airman were unable to attend the event, Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1 SOW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Gunnell, 492 SOW command chief, provided valuable mentorship for Airmen’s benefit.



Question: What are some ways that you manage to eat healthy while balancing a busy work schedule?



Answer: I meal prep and get groceries on Sundays so that I am prepared for the week ahead. I have sat with one of the IRON dieticians to understand what my body needs to be at peak performance for PT and long days. I did this early on in my career because I was TDY and deployed a lot, so I needed to have a solid understanding of what was going to give me the best performance on target, and what to stay away from. – CMSgt Gunnell



Question: What is your favorite “go-to” meal?



Answer: A steak, grilled redskin potatoes with seasoning, and green beans. – CMSgt Gunnell



Question: What was the best advice you received as an Airman, and how has it shaped your career/leadership style?



Answer: I was told by a supervisor, learn your job, be great at your job and work hard. Be the go-to Airman. “Everything you want is on the other side of hard work.” This is simple but effective advice and has worked for me throughout my career. – CMSgt Oliver



Question: How should Airmen go about finding a mentor, and what qualities should they look for in a mentor?



Answer: Find someone that emulates the attributes that are important to the Air Force and to you as a person. If you don’t have anyone in your squadron or unit that you believe fits that mold, start attending functions around base and get involved with base functions to expand your network. There will be someone in those opportunities that will serve as a mentor. – CMSgt Gunnell



Question: In your opinion, what is one small daily habit that can make a big impact on an Airman’s career growth?



Answer: Start each day with purpose! Early in my career I was treading water because I didn’t have goals or a purpose. If you don’t have a target or goal, you cannot move forward. – CMSgt Oliver



Question: What advice can you give Airmen who struggle to balance the components of the CAF?



Answer: Establish a support network of friends, family and co-workers that you can have real discussions with. People who are going to be honest, care and listen to you. This is a team sport so having people in your corner is invaluable. – CMSgt Oliver



Question: Air Force life can be challenging and demanding at times – how can Airmen learn to build resilience and avoid burnout?



Answer: Take your leave when you need it. I add my leave to my calendar in January for the rest of the year and I stick to it. And I mentioned already about my daily habits and routines. Don’t shy away from tough situations or being busy at times. It’s like PT, the more I do it and then take a break, the more conditioned and resilient I become. – CMSgt Gunnell



Question: What are some hobbies/activities you enjoy that help you decompress?



Answer: I coach my kids little league sports teams. I exercise/run and as a huge Ohio State fan I watch a lot of college football. – CMSgt Oliver



Question: What is one skill or mindset shift that can help Airmen navigate the “ups and downs” of military life?



Answer: Be flexible and ok with change. If one door closes another one opens. This mindset has worked for me throughout the ups and downs of my career. – CMSgt Oliver



Question: What other life skills do you think are essential for today’s Airmen?



Answer: I think they are same skills from when I was an Airman. Be good at your job, work hard, be compassionate, be disciplined, be resilient, challenge yourself, seek out opportunities, try to be the best at everything you do, set good habits, manage your money, and get an education. – CMSgt Gunnell



Question: If you could go back and give yourself advice as a young Airman, what would you say?



Answer: Seek out developmental opportunities and know the on-base resources. Surround myself with driven career minded people who know what they want. I truly believe you are who your surround yourself with. Being around good people will make your better. – CMSgt Oliver

