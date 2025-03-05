Air Force, Northrop Grumman achieve milestone in Sentinel ICBM modernization with stage-one solid rocket motor test

Photo By Aimee Malone | The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman Corporation conduct a full-scale qualification...... read more read more Photo By Aimee Malone | The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman Corporation conduct a full-scale qualification static fire test of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman's facility in Promontory, Utah, March 6, 2025. The Sentinel program is modernizing the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, replacing the aging Minuteman III ICBM weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman Corporation completed a full-scale qualification static fire test of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) stage-one solid rocket motor March 6, 2025, at Northrop Grumman's facility in Promontory, Utah.



This critical milestone further validates the motor's design and paves the way for the production and deployment of a safe, secure and reliable strategic deterrent.



"As we modernize our nuclear triad, the ICBM Systems Directorate is driven to securely deliver America’s ICBM capabilities,” said Brig. Gen. William Rogers, Air Force program executive officer for ICBMs and director of the Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center’s ICBM Systems Directorate. “This brings us one step closer to fielding the Sentinel weapon system, a vital component of our nation's strategic deterrence and a testament to our unwavering commitment to national security.”



This test confirms the accuracy of digital engineering models and brings the stage-one solid rocket motor closer to achieving full qualification. This achievement follows static fire tests of the second and third stages, showcasing clear momentum in the Sentinel program's development.



“The entire Sentinel team is laser-focused on ensuring the program delivers on its promise of providing an unmatched strategic deterrent,” said Col. Amanda Okeson, senior materiel leader-upper and Sentinel system program manager. “This test is just one tangible example of the team’s dedication and expertise as we move one step closer to completing that promise.”



The test results are currently being analyzed by a team of experts from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center and Northrop Grumman.



The Sentinel program is modernizing the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, replacing the aging Minuteman III ICBM weapon system. This modernization effort is essential to ensuring a safe, secure and effective strategic nuclear deterrent for decades to come.



