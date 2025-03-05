Air Force Activates Key Unit for Nuclear Modernization at VSFB

Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, formally instates command to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Suzanne Lamar, Detachment 9 assuming commander, during the Site Activation Task Force (SATAF) Detachment 9 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 6, 2025. SATAF’s, which were first initiated by Gen. Curtis LeMay in the 1960’s to manage the construction of missile fields, are charged with reviewing existing facilities, personnel, maintenance operations, infrastructure, and communications systems to identify potential roadblocks and recommend solutions for incoming missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — In a ceremony marking a new chapter in America's nuclear deterrence strategy, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Suzanne Lamar assumed command of the newly activated Site Activation Task Force (SATAF) Detachment 9 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, March 6.



The activation of SATAF Detachment 9 represents a crucial step in modernizing the nation's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) capabilities, as the Air Force prepares to replace the aging Minuteman III system with the new LGM-35A Sentinel.



Vandenberg SFB's Western Range serves as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's ICBM deterrent architecture. The Sentinel program represents a significant update to U.S. nuclear deterrent capabilities.



"Space superiority and nuclear deterrence start here at Vandenberg," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander. "Seventy years ago, Vandenberg hosted the dawn of ICBM testing, and we carry that forward here as we bring this new capability to the joint force."



Lamar, a Nebraska native with over 15 years of experience in the ICBM community, brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role. "I am honored to take on this role as the first commander for SATAF Det 9 and promise to be a humble and dedicated leader for this vital modernization effort, the largest and most complex in our nation's history," she said.



The Sentinel program represents more than just a technological upgrade; it's a recommitment to the nation's nuclear deterrence strategy. As Lamar explained, "This isn't just about replacing missiles. It's about ensuring the safety, security, and effectiveness of our nuclear deterrent for generations to come."



The SATAF detachments, including Detachment 9 at Vandenberg, are crucial components of AFGSC's strategy to maintain a "continuously viable, secure, and effective land-based nuclear deterrent." Similar detachments are scheduled for activation at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming (April 3); Malmstrom AFB, Montana (April 4); and Minot AFB, North Dakota (summer 2025).



Lamar, as Det 9 commander, will oversee the daily activities of transitioning from the Minuteman III to the Sentinel system at Vandenberg SFB. This includes construction and refurbishment of key facilities essential to the Sentinel program on the installation, and support to the Sentinel test and training missions and personnel.



Lamar's career has spanned various positions within the ICBM community, from combat crew commander to operational test management. Her diverse experience uniquely positions her to lead this critical modernization effort.



The activation of SATAF Detachment 9 is part of a broader effort that includes similar detachments at other Air Force bases. This coordinated approach underscores the scale and importance of the Sentinel program in maintaining the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities through 2075.



As Lamar and her team embark on this monumental task, they carry with them the weight of national security and the legacy of those who came before them. "We stand on the shoulders of giants," Lamar reflected. "Our mission is to honor their legacy while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow."



With the activation of SATAF Detachment 9 and Lamar at its helm, Vandenberg Space Force Base continues its pivotal role in shaping the future of America's nuclear deterrence strategy, ensuring that the nation remains prepared for the evolving threats of the 21st century and beyond.



"Vandenberg’s heritage is intrinsically linked to testing the reliability of our nation's deterrent architecture,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, the host unit overseeing all Spaceport and Western Range operations at Vandenberg SFB. "In the face of emerging multi-domain threats, our actions today are critical to maintaining our edge in national defense for years to come."