March 7, 2025

Mr. Justin Bravatto

(906) 635-3302



U.S. Coast Guard to begin ice breaking operations on St. Marys River



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. - The Coast Guard is scheduled to begin ice breaking operations in the lower St. Marys River, March 10, in preparation for the 2025 Great Lakes commercial shipping season.



The ice breaking activity will initially focus on the lower St. Marys River, south of Munuscong (Mud) Lake and the Middle Neebish Channel north and east of Neebish Island.



The Coast Guard is scheduled to extend ice breaking activities into the southern half of the West Neebish Channel, as the week progresses, working from Mud Lake Junction Light northward to Moon Island.



The Coast Guard is not scheduled to disturb the ice south of West Neebish Channel Light 45, above the ferry crossing, or the ice north of Moon Island below the ferry crossing.



The targeted opening of the Sault Locks is scheduled for March 21, 2025. Coast Guard ice breaking activities will encompass all navigable waters of the St. Marys River.



The Coast Guard recommends all recreational users of the ice to plan their activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:30 Story ID: 492249 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN