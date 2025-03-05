Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard to begin ice breaking operations on Western Lake Superior

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    March 7, 2025
    Mr. Justin Bravatto
    (906) 635-3302

    DULUTH, Minn. - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR (WLB 206) is scheduled to begin ice breaking operations in the ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin, beginning March 10, in preparation for the 2025 shipping season.

    SPAR is scheduled to commence ice breaking operations in the waters of the Duluth Harbor out to Lake Superior.

    This will include ice-covered areas normally used by recreational users such as, but not limited to, Superior Front Channel, Superior and Duluth Harbor Basins, East Gate, the Entry Channels into Duluth and Superior Harbor and the ice in Lake Superior adjacent to Minnesota Point.

    These ice breaking efforts will geographically expand and increase in frequency as the ice and demands of commercial shipping require. This will include all navigable waters in and around the ports of Duluth and Superior, as well as the waters of Silver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Two Harbors in Minnesota.

    The Coast Guard recommends all recreational users of the ice to plan their activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

    -USCG-

