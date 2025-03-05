March 7, 2025

Mr. Justin Bravatto

(906) 635-3302



U.S. Coast Guard to begin ice breaking operations on Western Lake Superior



DULUTH, Minn. - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR (WLB 206) is scheduled to begin ice breaking operations in the ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin, beginning March 10, in preparation for the 2025 shipping season.



SPAR is scheduled to commence ice breaking operations in the waters of the Duluth Harbor out to Lake Superior.



This will include ice-covered areas normally used by recreational users such as, but not limited to, Superior Front Channel, Superior and Duluth Harbor Basins, East Gate, the Entry Channels into Duluth and Superior Harbor and the ice in Lake Superior adjacent to Minnesota Point.



These ice breaking efforts will geographically expand and increase in frequency as the ice and demands of commercial shipping require. This will include all navigable waters in and around the ports of Duluth and Superior, as well as the waters of Silver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Two Harbors in Minnesota.



The Coast Guard recommends all recreational users of the ice to plan their activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:23 Story ID: 492247 Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN