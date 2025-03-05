USAG Bavaria raises Army Emergency Relief awareness with games, cupcakes

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Spc. Marc Ramirez, a Soldier with 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Spc. Marc Ramirez, a Soldier with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, learns from Molly Sullivan, personal financial readiness specialist with Army Community Service, about the ways Army Emergency Relief can help Soldiers and their Families. Personnel held a kickoff for the AER campaign March 5, 2025 at their location at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Soldiers and their Family members learned what Army Emergency Relief can offer as part of the Financial Readiness Program’s AER campaign kickoff March 5, 2025 at the Army Community Services building.



AER is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their Family members.



“A lot of people don’t understand the scope of everything we can help with,” said Molly Sullivan, the personal financial readiness specialist for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels.



Sullivan and her team set up a display table in the ACS lobby with questions in envelopes, which Soldiers or their Family members would pick up and guess the answers to. If they were correct -- or made a valiant guess -- they won either a cupcake or a prize. The questions were informational, designed to teach what all AER can offer those who serve.



Career Skills Support Program, as an example, provides grants to Soldiers who are seeking a career for after they transition out of the military. Before Soldiers would have to pay out of pocket for a flight back to the states or to purchase a business suit when pursuing a post-military career.



Sullivan also cited help with the immigration process. When a Soldier marries a local national, AER can help with some of the expenses involved in the immigration process. Some car repairs, which may sometimes be costlier in Europe than in the U.S., are also covered by AER.



“I always recommend them to come chat with us, and they can discuss their options,” she said.



Sullivan said the goal for the garrison this year was to raise $50,000. Last year the garrison raised $82,000. With donations made at cash register



“People can donate online, Soldiers can donate through their unit coordinator and through the registers as well,” she said.



She also said that now is the season for AER scholarships, one for dependent children and one for spouses. The application for spouse scholarships takes place year-round. The application period for scholarships for dependent children ends April 1.



Sullivan and her team also brought their display table to the on-post Commissary March 7 to catch community members who might not happen by the Army Community Service building.



Funds from AER provided more than $1 million in aid to military service members and their Families in the USAG Bavaria footprint.



To learn more about AER, including how it benefits Soldiers and their Families and how to donate, visit the organizational website here (https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org).