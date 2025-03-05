Airspace Mission Planning Division delivers decision advantage

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Fighters in dogfights, bombers prosecuting targets, or tactical air drops in hostile environments – no matter the mission, on the modern battlefield data is fundamental to air superiority.



At the cutting edge of this arena is the Airspace Mission Planning Division led by Col. Louis Duncan, its senior materiel leader. Duncan recently highlighted the value of his division's mission sets in delivering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.



“As a part of the C3BM ethos, when we talk about having decision advantage, the Air Force can't do it the way we used to. We have to go much faster,” Duncan said. “We have to put those B-1s in the air the minute that we're notified that it's time to go to war."



The division is part of the Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. Its Airmen work on numerous installations including: Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Hanscom AFB, Mass., Hill AFB, Utah, and Scott AFB, Ill. They are responsible for developing, delivering, and sustaining software that enables mission planning and command and control for joint service warfighters. The division also supports more than 40 nations through foreign military sales of mission planning software valued at more than $300 million.



The division is comprised of 9 core mission planning programs, each uniquely focused on delivering data that enable commanders and pilots to make decisions in real time. The programs produce products that communicate data in areas such as force generation, mission planning, weapon systems and logistical movements to collectively support more than 25 aircraft platforms. These C2 systems are integrated into the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.



According to Duncan, the division focuses its programs on three lines of effort: force generation, pre-mission planning, and dynamic mission replanning. The lines of effort, their programs, and adjacent DAF BATTLE NETWORK programs, create a synergy by continually exchanging data to present the most accurate picture of events as they exist.



“Airspace Mission Planning Division is a lynchpin in the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, providing a critical link between data and decision making,” said Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, C3BM’s program executive officer. “Through their ability to ingest data from adjacent programs they provide commanders and pilots the data they need to make the right decisions when they need it most.”



As an integrating PEO, C3BM is responsible for designing and delivering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. The DAF BATTLE NETWORK is the integrated system of systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems providing better situational awareness, faster decisions, and decisive direction. In short, resilient decision advantage to the joint force.

