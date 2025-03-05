Port Hueneme Micro Market offers 24-hour access and self-checkout

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 28, 2025) - Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 28, 2025) - Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), and Ms. Nancy Devore, manager, Navy Exchange (NEX), performs official ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Port Hueneme Micro Market inside building 1520, Feb. 28. The Micro Market is a self-service, self-checkout store that offers a broad array of fresh food, healthy and traditional snacks, and beverage products at a convenient location for ease of access and quick purchases. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the Navy Exchange (NEX) Micro Market, and its offer of 24-hour self-service and self-checkout, located onboard Port Hueneme inside building 1520.



“The Micro Market is a self-service, self-checkout store that offers a broad array of fresh food, healthy and traditional snacks, and beverage products at a convenient location for ease of access and quick purchases,” said Ms. Nancy Devore, NEX manager. “The Micro Market is also equipped with coffee machines and microwaves for added convenience.”



NEX is following the demand of the popular trend to offer self-checkout and self-service stores. There are over 90 Micro Markets across the Navy. NEXCOM started the initiative years ago and plans to continue its growth.



“NEXCOM considers all demographics for service but the Micro Market is especially ideal for junior single Sailors,” said Devore. “The Mirco Market offers this group access to food after hours or even when restricted to the installation.”



The Port Hueneme Micro Market is open 24 hours, seven days a week and takes both cash and credit card payments. While unmanned, the market has a team who is in charge of restocking the store as needed for optimal Sailor convenience.



“What might appear to be a small project will have a big impact to enhance mission-focused quality of life for our Sailors,” said Capt. Dan “DB” Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. “The Micro Mart marks an important milestone and highlights our teams working together across service lines to accomplish important installation improvements.”



Sailors agree with Capt. Brown.



“Challenges to access after-hour food services can lower morale, especially for those without personal vehicles,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Moran-Morales, who resides in unaccompanied housing. “I think this is a convenient solution and a win for the Sailors.”



The Micro Mart is equipped with the latest technology to offer fast checkout to include Biometric Technology and Personalized Market Accounts.



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.