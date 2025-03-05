Sustain the Fight: 311th ESC's G4 Logistics Readiness Workshop Drives Operational Excellence

SLOAN, Nevada – From February 23 to 27, 2025, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) hosted its annual G4 Logistics Readiness Workshop at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada. The event gathered logistics professionals from across the command to improve operational readiness and streamline supply chain management.



Led by Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Christopher Pugh and Ms. Leticia Mendez of the G4 team, the workshop focused on addressing key logistics challenges and providing practical solutions. Participants engaged in scenario-based training and hands-on exercises, sharing innovative strategies and best practices to enhance mission readiness.



“We continue to refine our logistics processes to stay ahead of the challenges we face,” said CW3 Pugh. “This event provided a critical opportunity to strengthen our teams and improve our readiness.”



Ms. Mendez added, “This workshop is a reminder of the power of collaboration. By working together and sharing insights, we ensure that we are always improving and ready to meet the demands of any mission.”



The workshop also included representation from the 304th Sustainment Brigade (SBDE), 650th Regional Support Group (RSG), and 653rd RSG, highlighting the importance of cross-unit collaboration in tackling logistical challenges.



In closing remarks, Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy Hawkins, Command Sergeant Major, praised the participants' dedication. “The knowledge shared here will lay the foundation for greater success in our future operations,” Brig. Gen. Sparks said. Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins added, “We are stronger because of the collaboration and lessons learned.”



The success of the workshop underscores the 311th ESC's commitment to professional development and operational excellence, ensuring that logistics teams are always prepared for any mission.



For more information about the 311th ESC and its initiatives, please visit their official website at https://www.usar.army.mil/79thTSC/311thESC/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 19:11 Story ID: 492212 Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustain the Fight: 311th ESC's G4 Logistics Readiness Workshop Drives Operational Excellence, by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.