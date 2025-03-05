LRC Buchanan passport office keeps missions running

Courtesy Photo | Iris Choisne, a 36-year Army Civilian who works as the passport acceptance agent with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Iris Choisne, a 36-year Army Civilian who works as the passport acceptance agent with the Logistics Readiness Center Buchanan, Puerto Rico, 407th Army Field Support Brigade, assists a customer with passport paperwork. Choisne also serves as the transportation specialist. (Photo by Javier Rivera, LRC Buchanan) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – When traveling abroad, a passport is a must, even for Soldiers relocating to a new duty station in a foreign country.



While not every Army installation has a passport office to help Soldiers, there is one for those coming to and leaving Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.



“As a passport acceptance agent, I verify the need to apply for a No-Fee Passport, the requirements to apply and finally accept their applications,” explained Iris Choisne, Logistics Readiness Center Buchanan, who also serves as a transportation specialist.



“As a transportation specialist at the travel section, we take care of service members, Civilians and their Family members related to their [official] travel needs. We explain their entitlements and look for the best course of action in accordance with applicable regulations.”



Some entitlements include daily allowances for lodging, meals, incidentals, mileage, etc.



Choisne is a 36-year Army Civilian and has been at LRC Buchanan – formerly the Directorate of Logistics – her whole career. She started out as supply technician, and then serving as a secretary, transportation assistant, and since 2020, transportation specialist.



On average, Choisne, who became a passport acceptance agent in 2019, said she processes about 160 official passports a year.



“I believe that every customer deserves the best service possible and that is what we are here for,” Choisne said, and “specifically supporting DOD personnel, where we can make a difference and provide a positive experience during the stressful and difficult times that a change of station or a mobilization represents.”



LRC Buchanan is one 78-plus LRCs worldwide that fall under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s seven Army Field Support Brigades. ASC provides logistics and sustainment support to Soldiers worldwide, including during global missions, contingency operations, and home-station readiness.



Located in the metropolitan area of San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital, Fort Buchanan is known as the “Sentinel of the Caribbean” and is the only Army installation in the Caribbean.



This LRC serves a customer population of approximately 130,000 including veterans, retirees, Civilians, military personnel and their Family members in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Since 2006, it is home to the Installation Management Command, Army Reserve, 1st Mission Support Command and the Puerto Rico National Guard.



Fort Buchanan is unique because of its key and strategic location providing fast and cost-effective support to missions in the Caribbean, and Central and South America areas of responsibility.



“All LRCs are different in nature, due to their location and mission support. However, Fort Buchanan LRC stands out due to its unique role as the single point of contact for military personnel, equipment mobilization/deployment and all classes of supply in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” explained Onel Colon, LRC Buchanan director.



Choisne was recognized by the 407th AFSB, headquartered at Fort Cavazos, Texas, as its January “Sustainer of the Month”, because of her work as a passport acceptance agent. She received a “Commendable” rating in a recent U.S. Department of State Passport Agency inspection. This was her second inspection but first commendable rating.



Passport agents must take a mandatory State Department refresher training every two years and are inspected every two years.



“Inspections look for proper execution of procedures and the integrity of the program. The inspection was All Go’s,” Choisne explained on the passing scores of the inspection.



“We were excited and proud when we were notified,” said Colon. “The team is committed to providing timely and accurate assistance, making the passport application and renewal experience smooth for all service members, their families, and civilians.”



Choisne added that she strives for “ceaseless determination” to achieve excellence on all assigned duties.



“To be successful, every passport office in the Army must prioritize exceptional customer service, maintain detailed and accurate documentation processes, and stay updated with the latest regulations and procedures,” said Colon. “Equally important is promoting a collaborative and supportive team environment, where each member is well-trained, dedicated, and ready to assist both peers and customers efficiently.”