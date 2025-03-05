Stronger Strides, Stronger Force: NSA Mechanicsburg Launches Walking and Running Club

Photo By Christy Trabun | NSA Mechanicsburg recently launched a Walking and Running Club to support warfighter...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | NSA Mechanicsburg recently launched a Walking and Running Club to support warfighter preparedness and promote fitness among service members and the federal workforce. The club kicked off with a strength and conditioning seminar led by Fitness Specialist Francis “Coach Graz” Graziano, who provided guidance on running form, injury prevention, and performance improvement. Attendees participated in hands-on drills and discussed personalized fitness goals. The new club offers installation personnel a way to stay accountable and consistent in their fitness routines, reinforcing the importance of endurance and overall well-being in support of mission readiness. see less | View Image Page

Walking and running require no fees or memberships. They offer undeniable benefits for both mental and physical health, and there’s space to participate virtually anywhere in the world. As the most popular way to stay active and fit, most people have been doing both since childhood.



While walking and running are inherently human activities, refining technique can help prevent injury and improve efficiency. On Monday evening, Francis Graziano, a Fitness Specialist with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, led a strength and conditioning workshop focused on gait-specific exercises. The hands-on seminar aimed to help participants run stronger, reduce injury risk, and enhance overall performance. In so doing, the support services offered by the installation staff enhances the warfighter’s preparedness, and offers service members and the federal workforce a chance to become the best version of themselves.



Graziano, known as Coach Graz, brings a wealth of certifications and expertise, along with a deep passion for running, fitness, and coaching. His enthusiasm was evident as he shared knowledge and offered guidance to those looking to refine their form, set new goals, or simply learn more about running.



“When we just go out and run, without any plan, we leave so much on the table,” said Graziano to the attendees. “Running and walking are a gradual, progressive process.”



The seminar also served as the launch for NSA Mechanicsburg’s new Walking and Running Club. Designed to provide accountability and consistency, the club invites installation personnel to participate in social 30-minute walking or running sessions—whether solo or with the group.

Participants had a variety of reasons for attending the seminar. One is a semi-pro tennis player aiming to maintain endurance, while another wanted to improve overall health. One attendee admitted she didn’t enjoy running but wanted to focus on walking, and another shared that they had been doing the same running routine every day for six months and wanted to mix it up.



“I’m running a 10-Miler, and I’d like to get to the next level in my running. And for my health,” said Thomas Workman, Assistant Counsel for Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support at NSA Mechanicsburg. His biggest takeaway from the seminar? “The importance of trying to run while keeping my heart rate down under a certain level to improve aerobic fitness.”



Following the discussion on running plans, concepts, and ideal form, attendees participated in exercises designed to enhance their technique.



The drills—including slow crab-walking on the balls of their feet, plank-to-hurdle stretches, and structured squats using a bench—challenged participants and drew a few feel-the-burn groans.



By the end of the session, everyone walked away with valuable insights and an open invitation from Coach Graz to continue building their running or walking skills.