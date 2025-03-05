MISSION-READY FOR NATIONAL CHALLENGES: 162ND FSRT WRAPS UP NEVADA CERFP SYCTE AT NELLIS AFB

Photo By Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott | Members of the 162nd Wing Fatality Search and Recovery Team gather during the Nevada...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott | Members of the 162nd Wing Fatality Search and Recovery Team gather during the Nevada Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package Sustainment Year Combined Training Event at Nellis Air Force Base, Mar. 1, 2025. The 162nd FSRT can be activated to provide support anywhere within the Unitd States as an emergency as part of the CERFP, or as a standalone group directly supporting requesting agencies. (U.S,. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Van Whatcott) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.- The Fatality Search and Recovery Team from the Morris Air National Guard’s 162nd Force Support Squadron concluded joint training, with Air and Army National Guard units, here, last week.



Service members participated in the Nevada Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Enhanced Response Force Package/ Sustainment Year Combined Training Event. The 162nd FSRT honed their specialized skills critical to domestic mission readiness, reinforcing their ability to operate in high-risk environments. These exercises ensure 162nd FSRT Airmen are prepared to execute complex, large-scale operations, enabling them to respond swiftly and effectively when called upon.



Capt. Jacob Thoman, Liaison Officer, 162nd FSRT, highlighted the team’s critical role in disaster response, reinforcing the ‘train like we fight’ ethos ensuring they are mission-ready for large-scale, real-world operations.



“Our mission is to support the civilian medical examiner when their resources are overwhelmed or when responding to hazardous environments is too dangerous,” said Thoman. “Through real-world training, we ensure our Airmen are mission-ready to recover and handle remains with dignity and respect, no matter the conditions.”



Chief Master Sgt. Raul Verdugo, 162nd FSS Senior Enlisted Leader, underscored the importance of this joint training.



“We’re preparing to respond to disasters-whether it’s a mass casualty incident, a terrorist attack, or a chemical or nuclear event,” Verdugo said. “Our mission is to ensure we are always ready to support our communities, and handle remains with the utmost respect and professionalism.



Services Airmen are essential to military mortuary affairs, providing critical support to civilian agencies during crises. As a highly trained team, the 162nd FSRT stands ready to respond to national and state emergencies, showcasing the Air Force’s dedication to mission readiness and its ability to support both federal and state operations when called upon.



"We participate in these joint training exercises to ensure we’re always ready to respond,” said Staff Sgt. Jose Sandoval, the most recently certified FSRT member. “Although it’s unfortunate that these situations arise, being part of the FSRT means we’re prepared to make a difference when it matters most.”



The nation’s 27 FSRTs, operating under the CERFP umbrella, are critical assets in disaster response, providing essential support to federal and state agencies. These teams integrate seamlessly with search and extraction teams, emergency medical personnel, and decontamination units, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to large-scale emergencies.



The 162nd FSRT stands mission-ready to deploy anywhere in the United States, supporting CERFP operations or operating as a standalone unit to assist requesting agencies.



Based at the Morris Air National Guard Base, the 162nd Wing is home to the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit and is one of the largest ANG wings in the country. With a legacy of training F-16 pilots from 25 nations, the wing plays a vital role in strengthening international partnerships and enhancing national defense, while its FSRT upholds the Air Force’s commitment to readiness and joint operational capability.