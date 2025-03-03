South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy reaches 75 percent complete as March 2025 begins

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Feb. 25,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Feb. 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of the beginning of March 2025 was more than 75 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As March 2025 begins, one project at Fort McCoy is listed at three-quarters completed as the Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office stated the fiscal year 2022-funded South Barracks Project was 75 percent done.



That completion percentage is 5 percent above what it was at the beginning of February. The contractor BlindermanPower (Construction) has the building progress on schedule, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy in his Feb. 28 update on the project.



Green reviewed the items being worked on in his 61st update on the project.



“Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) rough-in continued,” Green wrote. “MEP trim out continues. Interior sheet rocking continued. Interior sound batting continued. Interior finishing continued.



“Painting continued. Latrine/senior leaders tile work continued. Ceiling grid work continued,” Green stated. “VET flooring preparation and installation continued. Doors and hardware installation continued. Countertops and interior sills work also continued.”



BlindermanPower (Construction) got the contract to build the facility in June 2023 at just over $28 million. Previous news articles have stated the statement of work for the project states the contractor will make the building be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



Throughout the month of January and February, the contractor has worked through below-zero temperatures, snow, mud, and more.



Green also previously stated the building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The South Barracks Project is the third large barracks to be built on Fort McCoy in the last five years.



It’s part of the ongoing transformation of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation that improves quality of life on the post for decades to come as well as serves as a basis of transformation for the future, officials said.



“The current contract completion date is now Aug. 20, 2025,” Green also wrote.



Construction like this also plays a significant part in the installation’s economic impact throughout communities near Fort McCoy.



When looking back the last five years, Fort McCoy’s economic impact has continuously been $1 billion or higher every year to local economies. In fiscal year 2019 it was $1.18 billion, all the way to fiscal year 2023’s $1.38 billion. That economic impact is expected to be nearly the same or more for fiscal year 2024 as well.



In previous news articles, Fort McCoy leaders have spoken about the importance of the installation’s economic impact. It’s been stated that the installation’s vast training space and facilities attract training opportunities for many units to come to the post, which also affects economic impact.



It’s also been stated how Fort McCoy has 48,000 training acres and 3,000 cantonment acres. The importance of that, as it was shown, means the Army puts a lot of money into the installation, such as millions in new construction like these barracks projects.



Read more about about Fort McCoy’s economic impact by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/465329/fort-mccoys-total-economic-impact-exceeds-138-billion-during-fiscal-year-2023.



