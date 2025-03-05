America ARG: One Team, One Fight

Photo By Seaman Kenneth Melseth | 250228-N-TW227-1569 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 28, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Kenneth Melseth | 250228-N-TW227-1569 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 28, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), center, steams in formation with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), second from left, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) tank landing ship JS Kunisaki (LST-4003), second from right, and two JMSDF landing craft during Exercise Iron Fist in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 28. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S, Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan- The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed their first patrol of 2025 today, March 6, 2025.



This routine patrol, coordinated between the U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), served to maintain a consistent presence in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“Throughout our time at sea, we have remained on plan and on target conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area to enhance interoperability with our allies and partners,” said Commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, Commodore Patrick German. “Together, we continued to serve cohesively as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



During the winter patrol, the America ARG consisted of PHIBRON 11, the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). Additionally, joining the PHIBRON family of ships at sea, was the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), while not participating in the patrol, the team completed sea trials in preparation to join future patrols with the America ARG.



“It has been great to have all our assets underway,” said German, who previously served as New Orleans commanding officer. “I am extremely proud to have all four amphibious ships underway simultaneously. Having all ships underway simultaneously goes a long way in ensuring our allies and partners that we are a ready force here to assist when and where it’s necessary.”



From an amphibious assault ship, to an amphibious transport dock ship, to a dock landing ship, each vessel brought its own capabilities to form one, united ARG, operating at sea.



“Each ship has a specific role and while there’s some overlap, some of those roles are specific to that particular ship,” said German. “For instance, LSDs have the largest well decks in the Navy’s amphibious fleet. Then you have the LHA/LHD, which is a floating airport. Even though we have aviation capabilities on the LPDs and the LSDs, they can’t assume the same role as the LHA or LHD. So, the aggregate of a three to four ship ARG increases lethality and enhances the multi-role capability of an amphibious outfit.”



Additionally, the 31st MEU Marines integrated into the ARG to form a powerful and cohesive blue and green team. Commanded by USMC Col. Chris Niedziocha, the aviation combat element comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) and a detachment from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, the ground combat element comprised of Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4), and the logistics combat element comprised of Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31.



“Working alongside the Marines was critical for us,” said Commanding Officer of the San Diego, Capt. Timothy Carter. “As we continued to learn from each other, we also built on the foundations of our partnerships within our own organization, so that when the time comes to provide support to our allies and partners, we are ready, welding, and prepared to execute our mission.”



According to Carter, having Marines and Sailors working together is the name of the game in an ARG; having a Blue-Green team is vital to the lethality of amphibious operations and capabilities.



While the New Orleans completed its sea worthy trials following a scheduled maintenance period, America and Rushmore participated in Iron Fist 2025, and the San Diego was tasked with a port visit to Ishigaki, Japan. Throughout all these missions and task-sets, the ARG worked as one team in response to operational tasking, from start to end.



“It has been phenomenal watching our teams come together,” said Carter. “We all bring different types of capabilities to the fight. Everyone has a unique art and everyone plays a valuable role in what we have accomplished here. Throughout our interoperability and certifying exercises, we truly came together as a unit, both sea force and landing force while operating as one.”



Based in Sasebo, Japan, and consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare.