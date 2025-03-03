Seabees 83

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 5, 2025) - March 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the U.S. Navy Seabees, renowned for their expertise in naval construction, engineering and unwavering commitment to service.



The Seabees were created by Adm. Ben Moreell, chief of the Navy's Bureau of Yards and Docks and chiefs of the Civil Engineer Corps., who recognized the need for a militarized construction force following the attack on Pearl Harbor.



“For 83 years, Seabees have provided engineering and construction capabilities to the United States and our allies and partners where and when it mattered most,” said Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift. “Through our men and women who specialize in the seven Seabee ratings, we have upheld our motto, ‘with compassion for others, we build, and we fight for peace with freedom.’”



Camp Rousseau, an Advance Base Depot (ABD) for transient Seabee personnel, that would later be designated as U.S. Naval Construction Battalion Center Port Hueneme “Home of the Pacific Seabees,” was established on Oct. 23, 1942. The receiving barracks trained over 10,000 personnel in military combat techniques as well as their chosen construction trades. A quarter of a million men passed through ABD onto Pacific fronts, and more construction material and men were shipped through Port Hueneme than any other port in the United States.



“Since WWII, under the toughest conditions imaginable – danger, harsh terrain, and extreme weather, Seabees have proven to be essential to the most decisive needs of the fight; and when the smoke clears, takes immediate action to provide humanitarian assistance, a key to lasting peace,” said Thrift.



During WWII, the Seabees bult the Navy’s bases around the world and, with their innumerable construction skills, paved the roads to victory in the Atlantic, Alaskan, and Pacific Theaters. Their accomplishments during the war are legendary, including building over 400 advance bases, 111 major airfields, 441 piers, 2,558 ordnance magazines, hospitals to serve 70,000 patients, and housing for 1.5 million service members. Nearly 325,00 Seabees joined, serving on four continents, 300 islands, and suffering more than 300 combat deaths, while earning more than 2,000 Purple Hearts.



From Port Hueneme, Seabees have contributed to every major U.S. military conflict, including Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, and operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Their expertise extends beyond warfare, providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief to millions worldwide. Whether rebuilding schools, roads, and hospitals or assisting in relief efforts after natural disasters, the Seabees continue to serve as a force for good.



"Today we face an environment of strategic competition,” said Rear Adm. David Duttlinger, Deputy for Naval Construction Forces, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, during a visit to NBVC, July 18, 2024. “Our adversaries are expanding their influence, undermining the very principles of freedom and democracy. We must remain vigilant and proactive. The Seabee community plays a pivotal role in this landscape, exemplifying ingenuity, dedication, and an unbreakable CAN-DO Spirit.”



Seabees also played a major role in establishing the neighboring Naval Air Station Point Mugu. In 1943, a detachment of Seabees and newly organized amphibious units headed across the Oxnard Plain to build an advance base training facility. In 1944, Seabees were assigned to train at the Acorn Assembly and Training Detachment, and installed sections of Marston matting runway that became Point Mugu’s first airstrip.



Since their inception, the Seabees continue to provide a wide range of military construction and advanced engineering support to operational commanders around the world in competition and conflict.



The Seabees name comes from the pronunciation of C.B. for "construction battalions." This inspired the Seabee logo, which depicts a buzzing bee holding construction tools and a rifle, designed by Walt Disney in 1943.

In 1944, John Wayne starred in the “Fighting Seabee,” a Hollywood movie partially filmed onboard Point Mugu and nominated for an Academy Award.



For more information, visit the Seabee Museum, established in 1947, it is the second oldest Navy Museum and accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. Located outside the Knott Gate on NBVC, Port Hueneme; base access is not required.



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.

