Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program Awardees

NAVSUP is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program awards. These awards honor outstanding performance and leadership in fuel management across the Navy and Marine Corps, recognizing individuals and units that have demonstrated excellence in operational effectiveness, safety, and innovation in fuel operations.



"These award recipients exemplify the highest standards of excellence in fuel management, ensuring mission readiness and operational success across the fleet," said Rear Admiral Kenneth W. Epps, Commander, NAVSUP. "Their dedication and expertise are vital to sustaining forces worldwide."



Award Recipients:



Unit Awards:

• Category I (Navy Bulk Fuel Terminal): DFSP Point Loma

• Category II (Navy Retail Fuel Activity): NAS Fallon

• Category III (Marine Corps Fuel Facility): MCAS Iwakuni

• Category IV (Marine Corps Tactical Fuel Unit): 8th Engineer Support Battalion

• Category VI (Capitalized Afloat Unit): USNS Patuxent



Individual Awards:

• Navy Fuels Officer: LCDR Robert Ford, CNRJ

• Navy Fuels Chief Petty Officer: ABFC Benjamin Hanzlicek, NAS Corpus Christi

• Navy Fuels Petty Officer: ABF1 Jayson Javier, MCAS Iwakuni

• Navy Fuels Civilian: Ms. Elaine Ngo, CNRJ

• Marine Corps Fuels Officer: CWO3 Lieu Tran, MCIWEST

• Marine Corps Fuels SNCO: GYSGT Sean Stillman, MCMWTC

• Marine Corps Fuels NCO: SGT Jacob Emerson, MCAS Beaufort

• Marine Corps Fuels Civilian: Mr. David Petersen, MCRD Parris Island



The winners are officially recognized during a Navy-only session at the Joint Petroleum Seminar, where NAVSUP leadership presents awards and highlights the critical role of fuel management in naval operations.



