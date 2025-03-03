The Louisville District kicks off Flood Risk Management Study in Eastern Kentucky

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is spearheading a Flood Risk Management study in Eastern Kentucky, aiming to develop long-term solutions for communities historically impacted by severe flooding.



The study area covers the basins of the North, Middle and South Forks of the Kentucky River, spanning over 2,600 square miles. This region, known as the upper forks, lies within the Eastern Coal Field physiographic region and includes the counties of Breathitt, Leslie, Lee, Estill, Owsley, Perry, Clay, Letcher, Wolfe and a portion of Harlan County.



“Historically, this area has been disproportionately impacted by flooding, with the most recent disaster in 2022 claiming 39 lives and causing catastrophic damage,” said Laura Mattingly, Louisville District planner and project manager. “This study will provide a foundational strategy to reduce flood risk in this 10-county area.”



The Flood Risk Management study is currently in the scoping phase, expected to last until April 2025. During this phase, USACE is collecting crucial data, including locations of frequent flooding, infrastructure impacts, utility locations, flood modeling and ongoing studies within the region.



“We are conducting public outreach through an interactive comment page and individual workshops with the counties,” Mattingly said. “Our goal is to understand existing conditions, identify problems and explore opportunities. By the end of this phase, we aim to develop a set of potential conceptual measures.”



As the lead agency, USACE is responsible for plan formulation, environmental compliance and minimizing negative impacts through advanced modeling. The final report, expected to be complete in Fall of 2027, will outline the study process and present the selected flood risk management plan.



“The desired outcome is a comprehensive plan that combines structural solutions, such as small dams, levees and stream widening, with non-structural solutions like raising structures in place, floodproofing and buyouts,” Mattingly said. “We will also consider nature-based solutions, including tree planting and wetland creation, to enhance water retention and ecosystem health.”



Eastern Kentucky, part of the Appalachian region, is rich in history and culture. Its people have strong community pride and have shown resilience through many hardships and disasters, added Mattingly.



“This study aims to improve the lives and safety of residents of Eastern Kentucky across 10-counties, to increase the economic resiliency of the region, to protect important historical structures, and to reduce the risk of flood damages to homes, businesses and cornerstone structures that help maintain the viability of the communities there,” Mattingly said. “This study isn’t just about flood prevention; it’s about safeguarding the homes, businesses and landmarks that make Eastern Kentucky unique.”



USACE is committed to helping Eastern Kentucky build a safer, more resilient future.



“We are honored to be a part of such a vital project that will protect the people and places of Eastern Kentucky,” Mattingly said. “This region has faced numerous flood hazards over the years, and we are eager to help develop a comprehensive, effective flood risk management plan that will allow Eastern Kentucky communities to thrive for years to come.”

