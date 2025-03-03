Ms. Lisa Dyer, an AMC employee of the Quarter, celebrates the successful transition and retirement of several Chemical Materials Activity-West employees Feb. 7, 2024 at a Townhall event

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Lisa Dyer, a dedicated Transition Workforce Support Specialist at Chemical Materials Activity-West, was recently honored as a U.S. Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the 4th Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

The prestigious recognition underscores her unwavering commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for employees impacted by the Reduction in Force at the Pueblo Chemical Depot and the subsequent transition to CMA-West.

"I am more than honored to earn this award,” said Dyer. “Being a task-oriented, people-person drives me in everything I do … it doesn't matter if I am at work or at home. I always think of how to help others.”

Since joining the Army’s home in Pueblo April 24, 2022, Dyer has exemplified professionalism, expertise and an unwavering dedication to the workforce, according to management and peers. Out of 250 employees impacted by the RIF, only two were not offered jobs, a testament to Dyer’s meticulous approach and personal investment in each individual’s career transition.

“Her tireless efforts have ensured that nearly all affected employees found future employment, a remarkable achievement that highlights both her skill and compassion in workforce transition management,” said CMA-West Director Sheila Johnson.

A Champion for Workforce Transition

From July to Sept. 2024, Dyer, played a pivotal role in guiding PCD personnel through an uncertain time. Working directly with the command team, she provided employees with extensive support, offering personal consultations and coordinating valuable training programs aimed at enhancing career prospects. Her commitment to the Army’s “People First” philosophy ensured that every employee received the resources they needed to make a smooth transition.

"The best advice I would give all employees would be to take ownership of their transition plan,” said Dyer. “Don't wait for the Army, CMA, or CMA-West to decide what you are going to do. You decide what path you want and work towards that goal," she said.

Dyer’s workload became even more demanding when she singlehandedly managed the responsibilities of a two-person office following a colleague’s departure. Despite this, she continued to provide thoughtful assistance to employees, ensuring that each person received the guidance necessary for their next move. Her ability to maintain up-to-date transition data allowed leadership to make informed decisions and direct focus where it was needed most.

“Her reputation as a trusted agent of leadership and an advocate for employees is evident in the numerous accolades she has received,” said Johnson. Employees frequently expressed their gratitude for her support, with many personally reaching out to the command to highlight the impact of her efforts on their careers,” she said.

A Passion for Education and Helping Others

"I have spent my entire federal career, 20 years, as a Department of the Army civilian,” said Dyer whose first experience with the Army was marrying a Soldier at age 18. In 2004, Dyer launched her career as an Army fellow with Army Continuing Education as an Education Specialist at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. “I guided Army Soldiers to start, continue or complete their college career. Education has always been my passion," Dyer said, reflecting on her Army journey.

Beyond providing one-on-one assistance, Dyer played a crucial role in developing and implementing career development initiatives. She coordinated a series of successful resume and interview preparation workshops, as well as retirement seminars, at no cost to the organization. By partnering with the Fort Carson Transition Assistance Program office, she ensured that employees had access to top-tier training and career resources.

She also worked with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to provide employees with information on local employment opportunities, paid apprenticeship programs and on-the-job training options. These initiatives expanded the career prospects of the transitioning workforce, equipping them with the tools needed for success beyond PCD.

“One of Dyer’s most notable contributions was her role in briefing employees on the Government Retirement Benefits platform,” said Management Analyst Laura Arenivas. “Whether addressing employees at Town Halls, leading division-specific discussions or conducting one-on-one sessions, she took the time to educate our personnel on their retirement options, even sitting side-by-side with individuals to complete applications … a level of consideration and caring that defines her,” said Arenivas.

A Lasting Legacy

Dyer’s impact extended well beyond Pueblo, as she played a key role in the development of a benchmark template for the AMC Surplus People Reassignment Program. This initiative, recognized by the Secretary of the Army as a model program, reflects the Army’s commitment to employee welfare. Pueblo Chemical Depot/CMA-West was the first organization to implement this program, further highlighting Dyer’s contributions to Army-wide workforce transition efforts.

“Lisa’s work has not only benefited AMC but has also set a standard for other Army agencies, proving that a well-executed workforce transition plan can minimize job losses and provide employees with valuable new opportunities,” said Johnson.

Well-Deserved Honor

Lisa Dyer’s recognition as the AMC Employee of the Quarter embodies the organization’s philosophy of prioritizing people, ensuring that those affected by the depot’s deactivation received the guidance and support they needed to secure their futures.

Through her efforts, Lisa Dyer has left a lasting legacy at PCD and CMA-West, demonstrating that workforce transitions, when handled with care and expertise, can be a successful and empowering experience for employees. Her impact will be felt long after closure and she will be remembered as a shining example of how relentless dedication can make a real difference in people’s lives.

"As an education counselor, resource manager or transition specialist, I want everyone to remember me as being kind and helpful," said Dyer.

