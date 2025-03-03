Small gestures, big impact: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s School Age Center members celebrate kindness week

Courtesy Photo | The Wetzel School Age Center's Torch Club celebrated Random Acts of Kindness (RAK)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Wetzel School Age Center's Torch Club celebrated Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) week by handcrafting and delivering cheerful cards to the Baumholder Military Community throughout the month of February in Baumholder, Germany. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Wetzel School Age Center's Torch Club celebrated Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) week by handcrafting and delivering cheerful cards to the Baumholder Military Community on Feb. 21.



Random Acts of Kindness Week, established in 1995 by The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, is a seven-day celebration (Feb. 14-20) that encourages people to spread joy and compassion through selfless acts, big or small.



Torch Club ambassadors filled the cards with uplifting messages and personalized artwork, sharing their kindness with each recipient.



"You don't know what someone else is going through,” said Jason P., a fifth grade student at Smith Elementary School and Torch Club ambassador. “A simple act of kindness could be just what they need to brighten their day.”



Annalise R., a fourth grader at Smith ES and the club's event coordinator and public relations representative, agreed.



"Kindness can truly make a difference in someone's life,” she said. "It creates a ripple effect, not only making the recipient feel good, but also boosting the giver's self-esteem and inspiring others to pay it forward."



Torch Club member believe that small gestures of generosity and compassion can help create a more positive and supportive environment for everyone. By recognizing Random Acts of Kindness Week, people feel “warm and welcome," said Torch Club President Joseph O., who is currently attending the fifth grade at Smith ES.



The club's efforts did not go unnoticed. Matthew Rody, a USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth Services coordinator and recipient of a card, expressed his gratitude.



"Having the Torch Club visit me was such a wonderful way to end the week,” he said. “These young leaders truly touched my heart today. It's inspiring to see them taking initiative and making Baumholder a better place.”



The Torch Club members think that kindness should be a daily practice, not just celebrated during RAK Week because, as Torch Club Ambassador and fifth grader Elana G. put it, "it's cool and it makes people happy.”



Torch Clubs empower youth to lead community service projects. In small groups, members identify local needs, plan solutions, and develop leadership skills through hands-on experiences.



The Baumholder School Age Center is a CYS program run by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. The program is free for middle/high-school students in grades 6 through 12 and offers several programs such as Torch Club, Keystone, and Journeys, thanks to the ongoing partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and 4-H.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense’s mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.