NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kicks Off in Hampton Roads

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson | NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 28, 2025) From left to right, Fleet Master Chief John Perryman,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson | NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 28, 2025) From left to right, Fleet Master Chief John Perryman, United States Fleet Forces Command, Brig. Gen. Thomas Armas, deputy commander, Marine Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, USFFC, Capt. Eric Kellum, Chief of Staff, Naval Surfaces Forces Atlantic, Force Master Chief Jon Lonsdale, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, and Mr. Rick O’Rawe, Director of the Norfolk Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) perform a ceremonial cake cutting during the 2025 NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive kick-off event at USFFC, February 28, 2025. For more than 120 years, NMCRS has offered budget counseling, grants, interest-free loans and other important financial services to Sailors, Marines and their families in times of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Commander, Naval Surface Force Public Affairs



Norfolk, Va. -- The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active-Duty Fund Drive for the Hampton Roads area is underway following a kick-off ceremony in the U.S. Fleet Forces Command rotunda, February 28.



Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Capt. Eric Kellum, chief of staff, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, and NMCRS leadership all spoke about the importance of the program to Sailors, Marines, and their families.



“This special program has been shoulder-to-shoulder with our Sailors and Marines for over 120 years,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “When a crisis or setback hits, often a quick steer to a relief society case worker can make an immediate and life-changing impact. Simply said, when the chips are down, our fellow warfighters turn to the Navy and Marine Corps relief society for help.”



Working in coordination with NMCRS, SURFLANT will serve as the chair of the Active-Duty fund Drive in the Hampton Roads area this year.



“It’s a privilege for us as the Surface Force to lead this year’s Active-Duty Fund Drive,” said Kellum. “We have two jobs during this campaign, one is to raise money, and the second is to inform our Sailors and Marines about all the programs Navy Marine Corps Relief Society offers, and the best way to do that is through telling stories of how that organization has helped our team.”



Running March 1 through April 30 each year, the “By Our Own – For Our Own” fundraiser provides the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society support to assist active-duty and retired families during unexpected, short-term financial challenges.



Prior to cutting a cake signifying the start of the season, retired Fleet Master Chief, and Norfolk NMCRS Director, Rick O’Rawe shared several examples of when the NMCRS came to the aid of Sailors and their families, adding in each case “the society was there to help, with no judgement, with confidentiality and counseling to help them be financially self-sufficient.”



Throughout this year’s event, command from across the Hampton Roads area will hold a series of fundraisers and exciting events to bring awareness to the the campaign.



Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFORCOM)’s hosted a Salute to Service event during a Norfolk Admirals Hockey Game, February 21. Future events include a SURFLANT-led fundraising event at the Norfolk Tides baseball game, and a golf tournament hosted by Commander, Naval Air Forces, Atlantic (AIRLANT).



During the fund drive, Sailors and Marines in commands across Hampton Roads are encouraged to learn more about NMCRS and to consider donating. Sailors and Marines can contribute to NMCRS quickly and easily through military pay allotment, cash, check, or credit card. More information is available at www.nmcrs.org.



The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society was founded in 1904. It is a nonprofit, charitable organization that partners with the Navy and Marine Corps to provide financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services and their family members.



To learn more about the NMCRS, visit https://www.nmcrs.org/adfd.

To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit https://www.nmcrs.org/get-involved/donate.

