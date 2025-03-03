133rd Test Squadron in-activates

A solemn atmosphere hung over the 133rd Test Squadron in Fort Dodge, Iowa.



Airmen, soldiers, distinguished visitors, family and unit members past and present gathered for the unit’s in-activation ceremony during the March training weekend.



The 133rd TS, the test squadron in the Air National Guard, in-activated from service after 76 years of performing several different missions for the Iowa Air National Guard.



During the ceremony, the presiding officer, Brig. Gen. Mark Muckey, Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard, said “This in-activation ceremony marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one,” said Muckey, “an era of a unique mission that quietly endured and exceeded every challenge without fanfare and publicity,” he said.



In the time leading up to and after the ceremony, airmen reflected on their time and experiences with the unit.



Master Sgt. Dakota Broderick, a client systems specialist, enlisted with the squadron and has spent 12 years with the 133rd.



“The unit definitely changed my life,” Broderick said, “it gave me a sense of purpose.”



He said the unit brought the community together. He explained he gained a new kind of family in the 133rd.



“It's weird to be packing things up and seeing equipment leaving on a truck,” he said, “It’s bittersweet.”



Senior Airman Jacob Schaefer, a vehicle maintainer, joined the squadron and has been with it for seven years and is in the process of transferring to the 132nd Wing.



“I thought I would just do six years and get out,” Schaefer said, “but I’ve made lifelong friends here.”



He recalled how he and his friends would meet to watch sports and go out to eat together.



“When I joined, I was quiet, but through the unit and the military I’ve grown and come out of my shell,” he said.



The 133rd first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Jay Mastrud, returned to the unit since his departure in 2002 and took on the position for a year.



“I got a good welcome, but in the span of one drill I found out the unit would be shutting down,” said Mastrud.



He explained how he had to change his regular mindset of helping airmen in their regular duties and expected changes to one of working with them to successfully transfer or leave.



“I thought ‘How can I help people as much as I could,’” he said, “every month, less and less people show up.”



He said he was happy to be with the unit and help its airmen.



Irving Globstad served as a traditional guardsman and active guard reserve with the unit from 1972 to 1998. He started in radar operations but would later find himself working in communications security.



“The unit helped me do some growing up,” he said, “it helped me start stepping forward in life.”



Globstad remarked about his time with the unit’s honor guard.



“It was fun, but moving,” he explained, “I felt I was doing this for those who came ahead of me as a thank you, and I hope somebody will do it for me when its time.”



He said he was sad to see it go.



“This is my coming up for the funeral of my unit,” Globstad said, “It's like losing a family.”



Lt. Col. Jason Kolacia, 133rd TS Commander, reflected on the squadron and the community surrounding it.



“There’s a lot of history here,” he said, “You see the faces in photos; peoples’ parents were here, and then their children would join.”



Kolacia said that the 133rd was heavily involved in supporting the community and appreciated their gratitude.



“We’ve touched peoples’ hearts,” he said.

