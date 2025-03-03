Military Sealift Command Completes Operation Deep Freeze 2025 Cargo Operations in Antarctic

Military Sealift Command has completed its resupply mission in Antarctica with the departure of the MSC chartered ship MV Ocean Gladiator. The mission was in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2025, the Joint Task Force Support for Antarctica mission to the National Science Foundation-managed U.S. Antarctic Program.



Ocean Gladiator delivered 321 pieces of cargo, consisting of containers filled with mechanical parts, vehicles, construction materials including cement pilings for a pier project, food, electronics equipment and comfort items. The supplies are part of two deliveries, providing nearly 80 percent of the items needed for survival during the severe arctic winter over period when the station is cutoff from the rest of the world.



Ocean Gladiator along with the MSC chartered ship MV Ocean Giant, conducted cargo offloads utilizing the Marine Causeway System (MCS) that was put in place to replace the traditional ice-pier that has been used in years past. The MCS was delivered by Ocean Giant who arrive in Antarctica ahead of Ocean Gladiator. Upon completion of their cargo delivery, Ocean Gladiator retrieved the dismantled sections of the MCS, and loaded it onto the ship, along with 149 pieces of retrograde cargo. The ship will deliver the MCS to Japan and will return to Port Hueneme, Calif., where their mission began in early January for cargo offload.



“What a great job by a team of professionals! From the crews of the ships, to the support on the ground, I couldn’t be more proud of the MSC team,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “This mission had its challenges, but everyone rose to the occasion and ensured a successful, safe mission. As always, I am proud to be a part of the MSC team! United We Sail and job well done.”



Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, on-going Defense Support to Civilian Authorities mission in support of the National Science Foundation (NSF). NSF is the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program. Mission support consists of active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, and Coast Guard as well as Department of Defense civilians and attached non-DOD civilians. ODF operates from two primary locations situated at Christchurch, New Zealand and McMurdo Station, Antarctica. MSC-chartered ships have made the challenging voyage to Antarctica every year since the station and its resupply mission were established in 1955.

