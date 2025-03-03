Holloman Air Force Base Partners with TowFLEXX Miltech and Evitado to Revolutionize Aircraft Towing Operations

Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | A member of TowFLEXX Miltech performs an electrical test before an MQ-9 Reaper towing...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | A member of TowFLEXX Miltech performs an electrical test before an MQ-9 Reaper towing demonstration at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 27, 2025. The 49th Maintenance Group is enhancing mission readiness by partnering with Evitado Technologies and TowFLEXX Miltech to develop a cutting-edge anti-collision solution for aircraft towing, integrating sustainable, emissions-free technologies that align with the Department of Defense’s Green Procurement Program and improve operational safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari) see less | View Image Page

The 49th Maintenance Group is advancing its mission readiness through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract collaboration with Evitado Technologies and its anti-collision solution, and TowFLEXX Miltech, a leading manufacturer of electric, remote-controlled towing vehicles without towbars with a longstanding history of supporting the military.



This partnership aims to revolutionize aircraft towing operations by making them more efficient, sustainable, and safer, while aligning with the Department of Defense’s Green Procurement Program. This program emphasizes sustainability as a critical component for enhancing mission effectiveness by promoting cost-efficient procurement that meets various standards, including transportation and energy, amongst others. TowFLEXX Miltech’s role in minimizing emissions aligns with these objectives and significantly advances the DoD’s sustainability goals.



In addition, Evitado’s Light Detection and Ranging enabled technology stack for collision detection and avoidance, which is integrated in the TowFLEXX aircraft tugs, will eliminate human error and fatigue when conducting towing operations, ultimately resulting in increased operational safety and significantly reduced damage to aircraft.



This focus on sustainability, cost-efficient procurement, and increased operational safety directly ties into the practical benefits presented during a recent demonstration here at Holloman.



As part of this initiative, Holloman conducted a demonstration showcasing the crucial role of the TowFLEXX/Evitado LiDAR-enhanced TF3 MilSpec tug in transporting unmanned aerial vehicles such as the MQ-9 Reapers. The TF3 aircraft tug supports the Air Force's Agile Combat Employment strategy by minimizing the time needed to assemble a tow team, leading to safer and more effective aircraft relocations.



"As the Wing Innovation Superintendent at Luke Air Force Base, I’ve been involved in this project for four years. When I arrived at Holloman, I advocated for a Phase II contract to support the F-16 and MQ-9, which resulted in a $1.25 million award for the MQ-9," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Anger, 49th Maintenance Group Quality Assurance Superintendent. "With our testbed here, we’ve made remarkable progress, completing our goals four months ahead of schedule. I’m excited to see Holloman expand its innovation efforts beyond the 49th MXG."



Aircraft towing is a critical task at Holloman AFB and other Air Force bases, with maintenance personnel responsible for moving aircraft, rotorcraft, and UAVs between hangars and runways. The TowFLEXX TF3 is designed to reduce costs, optimize personnel, and minimize risk. The integrated, advanced Evitado LiDAR sensor technology detects obstacles and triggers automatic deceleration and stopping functions, enhancing safety. The TF3 allows for single-person operation and complete maneuvering, including full rotations in confined spaces for quicker turnarounds.



These advancements in safety and efficiency contribute not only to Holloman’s day-to-day operations but also to the broader strategic goals of the USAF, ensuring safer, faster, and more sustainable operations.

“We are testing the Phase II SBIR project, which is engineered for full autonomy, allowing independent aircraft operation,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dwane Parmelee, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron. “The Air Force Warfare Experimentation and Research recently approved an installation here at Holloman, where the LiDAR-enhanced TF3 tug not only contributes to cost reductions but also significantly reduces manpower needs and saves time.



This partnership is ushering in a new era of towing with the fully electric, emissions-free TowFLEXX TF3 aircraft tug. The recent demonstration highlighted the TF3's capabilities, including towing the MQ-9, performing forward towing instead of push backs to reduce stress on landing gear and eliminate the need for a tail walker, those who need to stand behind the aircraft to ensure nothing strikes the rear, and testing the Evitado LiDAR collision avoidance system to allow the TowFLEXX vehicle to safely maneuver and reposition aircraft and UAVs without colliding with objects, personnel, or other obstacles.



“The Evitado LiDAR-enabled autonomy stack integrated in the TowFLEXX tugs creates semi-autonomous driving and stopping capabilities during performance of aircraft tow tasks, targeting full autonomy in the future,“ said Alexander Kasinec, Evitado CEO. “This advanced aircraft towing capability helps maintainers strengthen their situational awareness and prevent accidents while towing, allowing the Air Force to reduce tow teams to essentially one qualified person.“



The TowFLEXX TF3 aircraft tug showcased its impressive ability to execute 360-degree turns in place, highlighting its exceptional maneuverability and operational flexibility. These features are crucial in scenarios with low clearance heights, tight spaces, and challenging environments.



“We are a defense technology company focused on developing electric, remote-controlled towbarless vehicles that streamline aircraft towing tasks and fully support our military,” said Tobias Strobl, TowFLEXX Miltech CEO. “By adopting TowFLEXX and Evitado solutions, the USAF is improving operational efficiency and making significant progress toward its sustainability goals, ensuring a safer and more efficient future for aircraft towing operations.”



This collaboration highlights TowFLEXX Miltech’s and Evitado’s commitment to advancing aviation ground operations and supporting the USAF's shift toward greener, more sustainable solutions. The TowFLEXX TF3, alongside its sister vehicle, the TowFLEXX TF5 designed for larger airframes like the F-16 Viper, is setting new standards for towing technology.



TowFLEXX Miltech and Evitado technologies are a prime example of how innovative solutions can enhance operational efficiency and support sustainability goals while advancing the mission readiness of the U.S. Air Force.