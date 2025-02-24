Port Dawgs Test Skills and Teamwork in Annual Rodeo

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – In a high-stakes test of skill, teamwork, and readiness, members of the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron gathered for their annual 72nd APS Port Dawg Rodeo, an event designed to sharpen their abilities in a competitive environment.



The squadron has held the rodeo for over a decade to build camaraderie while reinforcing mission-critical skills. Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Walker, aerial port manager, emphasized its importance in preparing Airmen for real-world scenarios.



"The goal is to inspire teamwork and test our members' ability to work in different situations, sometimes with people they don't usually team up with," Walker said.



Unlike an active aerial port that manages daily missions, the 72nd APS operates in a reserve capacity, stepping in to assist when needed. The rodeo provides a chance for Airmen to practice under simulated pressure while incorporating stress inoculation, chemical warfare training, and other operational challenges.



"This is an opportunity for our people to really get out and do job task training in a high-pressure, competitive setting," said Lt. Col. Brandon Fletcher, squadron commander. "It helps bridge the gap in training that we don't always get during our normal drill weekends."



The competition consisted of seven events that mirrored real-world air transport operations. Airmen were challenged in vehicle tie-down procedures, cargo buildup, passenger loading, and forklift maneuvering. One of the more intense scenarios involved Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), where Airmen had to respond to simulated injuries, including a fallen Airman and a mock combat casualty.



Senior Master Sgt. Paul Phillips, flight chief of operations, said the rodeo allows Airmen to train in a controlled, safe environment while keeping the competitive spirit alive.



"It takes training, which can sometimes feel mundane, and puts it in a setting where they feel like they're competing but are actually learning vital skills," Phillips said. "They're having fun, but they're also improving their readiness."



The rodeo also plays a role in preparing Airmen for larger-scale competitions, such as the Air Force Reserve Command's Port Dawg Challenge, where units from across the service compete in similar events.



"This also helps us identify teams for the Port Dawg Challenge, which includes international competitors," Walker said. "It's another way we keep sharpening our edge."



For many Airmen, the rodeo is an opportunity to step into leadership roles and learn new aspects of their career field.



"We're a big unit, and this gives us a chance to work with people we don't normally see," said Staff Sgt. Carson Burt, planning supervisor. "It also lets junior Airmen take on leadership responsibilities they might not otherwise experience."



Senior Airman Brittany Allen, participating in her first rodeo, said the event boosted her confidence and solidified her skills.



"I was a bit anxious coming in since I had never done this before," Allen said. "But it ended up being a great training tool, especially coming back from deployment. It reminded me how important it is to stay sharp in all aspects of our job."



Participants walked away with more than bragging rights as the competition wrapped up. They gained hands-on experience that directly impacts their readiness for real-world missions.



"At the end of the day, we are making sure we're ready to execute the mission," Fletcher said. "This rodeo is about more than just competition. It's about making sure our Airmen are prepared for whatever comes next."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2025 Date Posted: 03.03.2025 Story ID: 491916 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US