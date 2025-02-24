TRADOC Hosts 7th Annual Army People Synchronization Conference

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine hosted the 7th annual Army People Synchronization Conference from Feb. 25-28. The annual conference focuses on synchronizing Army efforts to ensure optimal alignment with the Army’s priorities and capabilities requirements needed to maintain a Multi-Domain Operations capable force.



Senior leaders across the U.S. Army gathered to discuss various topics pertinent to the Army’s overall performance and readiness.



“These conferences are important because they allow us to get a good perspective on why things are happening [in the Army] and where we need to modernize quickly,” explained Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, TRADOC, as he addressed attendees in his opening remarks.



This year’s APSC focused heavily on personnel management and policy reform, materiel resourcing, and improving readiness by leveraging the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model.



Brito stressed that though we “must maintain flexibility [in response to recent personnel changes], there will be zero compromise on MOS skills requirements.”



Col. Walt Reed, U.S. Army DCG, G-3/5/7, reviewed in detail the way forward for personnel readiness and modernization adjustments based on recent ReARMM evaluations.



The TRADOC G-2 also provided an update to the Operational Environment and current and future threats.



Jerry Leverich, TRADOC G-2 intel analyst, reviewed the five Large-Scale Combat Operations implications to the Army, stating that “every single one can be linked back to its people,” and discussed future talent requirements based on the expected OE changes in the next five to nine years.



The five LSCO implications can be viewed in detail in TRADOC Pamphlet 535-92 “The Operational Environment 2024-2034.”



Smaller working groups were conducted throughout the week to further synchronize efforts. These working groups are a unique feature of the Army People Sync Conference that provide leaders with the opportunity to meet directly with the Army’s senior most leaders to discuss the best plan of execution for reform within the Army.



The Army People Sync Conference will be held again later this year as Army leadership continues to adapt and make the necessary changes to the initiatives and programs to create a more people-centric Army Enterprise.

