New MilMove system gives Soldiers, Families more hands-on control of their PCS

FORT KNOX, Ky. — After about a decade of utilizing the Defense Personal Property System, or DPS, the permanent change of station process will now be completed through a new Global Household Goods Contract system called MilMove.



According to Fort Knox Transportation Office officials, the MilMove system is designed to give service members more hands-on control of their PCS process, which is something they have been requesting.



“A lot of Soldiers wanted this,” said, Logistics Readiness Center traffic management specialist Marie Torres. “They wanted hands on their shipments, and I think once they get over the hurdle of [learning how] to do their shipments, it'll get easier.”



To access MilMove and create an account, individuals will answer various questions related to their moving needs within the DPS landing page before being directed to the MilMove page where they will create an account using their Common Access Card. Once in the MilMove system, individuals will need to complete a first-time shipment request. Following this, they will receive an email directing them to set up a HomeSafe Alliance Okta account to access their PCS details and continue the process. Those conducting a personally procured move will not be required to create a HomeSafe account.



Once an individual’s account has been created, the new system allows individuals to work directly with their Global Household Goods Contract transportation service provider to coordinate shipment dates and times. As part of this process, every Soldier is first instructed to attend system counseling prior to setting up their shipments.



“There are several steps that need to be taken with the new system, so everyone has to be counseled,” said Torres.



“Before, individuals would come in and we would brief them, enter their shipments and process their paperwork to get them a carrier. It kind of took the service member out of the process, but now they’re fully in it.”



According to Torres, 95% of installations nationwide have made the switch to the new MilMove system, but the swap has not been without its challenges.



“We just started with this system in October at Fort Knox, so we understand that there are some frustrations, but as with anything we had to let it work itself out,” said Torres. “We have a very knowledgeable staff, so please just bear with us, as we bear with you in this transition and allow us to do what we need to do to make it as stress free as possible.”



Editor’s note: For questions or assistance with the MilMove system individuals can call the MilMove Army Customer Call Center at 800-521-9959 or the MilMove help desk (toll free) at 800-462-2176. To set up an appointment with the Transportation Office for MilMove counseling, call 502-624-2037



