NATTC Sailor Receives 2025 Margaret Flowers Outstanding Military Volunteer Award

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Aircrewman (Operator) (AW) 1st Class Austin Reneau received the 2025 Margaret Flowers Outstanding Military Volunteer Award during the annual Pensacola Navy League’s Military Recognition Day Feb. 27 at the Pensacola Bay Center.



Reneau, stationed at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), devoted more than 200 hours to various volunteer initiatives in the Pensacola area.



Pensacola Navy League Board of Directors member Rear Adm. (Ret.) Don Quinn presented the award to Reneau and recognized nominees from other Pensacola-area commands. Reneau was selected for his extensive dedication to community service and leadership in volunteerism.



He has devoted more than 200 hours to various volunteer initiatives in the Pensacola area. His service included providing support to local hospice centers, where he assisted patients and families navigating end-of-life care and as Crisis Text Line Operator, where he responded to over 140 cases and offered critical support to individuals in distress.



Reneau also organized 120 sailors for the Adopt-A-Highway program, contributing 63 hours to environmental clean-up efforts along Pensacola’s Gulf Beach Highway. Additionally, he trained 16 individuals in lifesaving skills as a CPR and Basic Life Support instructor.



The Pensacola Navy League’s Military Recognition Day brought together military personnel, local officials and community leaders to honor service members’ contributions. The event included speeches and proclamations from Escambia and Santa Rosa county representatives, who highlighted the importance of military volunteerism. WEAR-TV 3 sports anchor Dan Shugart served as master of ceremonies, with businessman and philanthropist Sandy Sansing delivering the keynote address.



Named for longtime Navy civil servant Margaret Flowers, the award recognizes service members who embody exceptional community service.