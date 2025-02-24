Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: March 2025 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Leamon Cox

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Braden Hampton
    Janealya Upshaw

    To Senior Airman:
    Nykira Boulware
    Kamiyah Burks
    Malik Cook
    Taiwo Kolawole
    Aaliyah Moses
    Darius Taylor
    Trenae Wells
    Andrew Williams

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Tyhane Bedgood
    Kevontrae Holley

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Daniel Bartlett
    Khobi Brown

    To Master Sgt.:
    Dominique Montgomery
    Jazmone Portis

