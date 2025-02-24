TSC workshop strengthens Arctic health and security

Courtesy Photo | Elizabeth “Ellee” Parry, Research Analyst for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Elizabeth “Ellee” Parry, Research Analyst for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, leads a workshop titled “Identifying Community-Level Indicators of Arctic Maritime Health Security” at the Arctic Frontiers conference Jan. 27, 2025, Tromsø, Norway. The workshop applied Human-Centered Design (HCD) methodologies to identify indicators relevant to community-level health security. (courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

As Arctic maritime activity increases, so do the challenges associated with health and security in the region. To address these issues, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies recently hosted a workshop titled Identifying Community-Level Indicators of Arctic Maritime Health Security at the Arctic Frontiers conference. The event, led by Research Analyst Elizabeth “Ellee” Parry and Curriculum Development Specialist Dr. Christine Duprow, focused on the intersection of increased Arctic shipping and health security threats.



The workshop applied Human-Centered Design (HCD) methodologies to identify indicators relevant to community-level health security. Participants from the United States, Canada, and Norway collaborated using creativity and importance/difficulty matrices, highlighting critical infrastructure concerns such as sanitation, transportation, food security, and disaster response. Parry and Duprow emphasized the need for localized risk assessments, as conventional national-level frameworks often overlook the unique vulnerabilities of Arctic communities.



In addition to the workshop, Parry and Duprow presented The Nexus between Human-Centered Design (HCD), Health, and Human Security Challenges in the Arctic. Their research underscored the necessity of integrating HCD principles into health security planning to ensure effective, people-centered solutions.



“Developing a maritime risk index benefits warfighters by enhancing situational awareness, improving mission planning, ensuring operational safety, addressing emerging threats, and providing a strategic edge,” explained Parry. “These tools are essential for navigating the complexities of modern Arctic operations and ensuring mission success in dynamic and often dangerous environments.”



By equipping military and security professionals with data-driven risk assessments and actionable insights, the Ted Stevens Center aims to enhance U.S. operational effectiveness in the Arctic. As Arctic activity continues to grow, workshops like these provide essential strategies for safeguarding both regional communities and national security interests.