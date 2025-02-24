Educators Become Students at Marine Corps Recruit Training

Photo By Cpl. Jaylen Davis | Educators and school administrators from Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale simulate the first...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jaylen Davis | Educators and school administrators from Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale simulate the first moments of recruit training as part of Educators Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2025. Recruiting Stations Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale provided the opportunity for high school teachers and school administrators to experience and gain insight on some of the challenges recruits face during Marine Corps recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaylen Davis) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – Bodies stiffen, nerves tense, and small beads of sweat drip from foreheads as an intimidating figure steps out from the shadows. “Sit up straight and look at me!” booms a voice that instills fear and respect in an instant. In that moment, the educators from Recruiting Stations Fort Lauderdale and Tampa realized that they had become the students, and the adventure over the next few days would be unlike any other they had ever experienced. This was not your typical workshop.



Each year, Marine Corps recruiting stations invite educators, administrators, coaches, other high school influencers, and even news media, to attend an educators workshop at one of two recruit training depots. This workshop was the first from 6th Marine Corps District for the 2025 season and attendees traveled in from central Florida, southern Florida, and Puerto Rico to get an inside look at how U.S. Marines are made.



Attendees arrived to Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, South Carolina on Tuesday evening and were provided an inspirational welcome dinner to start the workshop. Expectations were laid out and initial questions were answered, but nothing could truly prepare someone for the exciting wake up with legendary drill instructors the next morning.

Throughout the workshop, attendees get an immersive experience that balances first-hand exposure to what recruits go through, with classroom settings where facts are provided and opportunities are discussed.



Corlene Knowles, a counselor at Plantation High School, said, “What I take away from being here [aboard Parris Island] is what the Marines are really about; they’re building characters. It's very easy for me now to go back to my school district for when I'm having conversations with my students in regards to what it is that they want to do with their lives. If they're not sure, then I am one hundred percent sure now that I could give them this as an option and explain how it will be beneficial, because I have now experienced it.”



This workshop is the opportunity of a lifetime, as no one else gets to experience as much aboard Parris Island, other than Marines themselves. Attendees are encouraged to overcome portions of the confidence course, overcome their fear of heights by rappelling down a four-story tower, solve complex missions in small teams, and fire a service rifle with Marine Corps marksmanship instructors.



In addition to physical challenges, classes, and discussions with Marine leaders, attendees get to share meals with recruits currently in training, new Marines, and experienced Marines, often from the very schools the attendees teach at. Recruits and Marines are pulled directly from their training or jobs to provide their first-hand experiences and thoughts on the Marine Corps.



“Going through the educators workshop gave me a firsthand look at the intense training, discipline, and resilience it takes to become a Marine,” said Lounda Bellot, a counselor at Dillard High School. “It was an incredible experience… I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with my students and help them explore this as a potential career path.”



The purpose of these workshops is to demystify the Marine Corps’ recruit training process and provide the facts so that influencers return to their high schools with new knowledge of the many opportunities available to Marines, such as further education. During this workshop, attendees were also able to witness a naturalization ceremony for new Marines that recently immigrated to the U.S.



Harmony Adams, a Broward County Advisor for Continuing Education at Boyd Anderson High School, expressed her perspective, “This was such a great experience and provided us a lot of value because the Marine Corps has an amazing band, and their naturalization program is a great opportunity for non-citizens to serve in the U.S. military.”



The workshop culminates with two main events to showcase the transformation from civilian to Marine; the motivational run followed by family day, and the emotional graduation ceremony. Attendees get to observe families reuniting with their new Marines for the first time after the 13 weeks of arduous training. Educators attending the workshop are also able to reunite with their former students who have just earned the title of Marine. For civilians and Marines alike, it is a sentimental moment where every eye is filled with prideful tears.



After three and a half long days, these educators depart Parris Island. A mix of fatigue and inspiration is evident, and many are excited to tell others about their experience. Before departing, Ron Perisee, a football coach and teacher at Freedom High School, expressed, “Once again, thank you guys for having us. This is a wonderful program and I can't wait to tell my people back at school that if you have an opportunity, you need to come try this. If nothing else other than to see what all it takes to become a Marine, and the appreciation that you gain from that.”



If you are an educator, administrator, counselor, or other high school influencer and you want the challenge to get an inside look at Marine Corps Recruit training, the Marines aboard MCRD Parris Island are ready for you.