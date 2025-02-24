Security Forces Strengthen ACE Capabilities During MOSAIC GECKO II

Security Forces airmen from the 482d Fighter Wing demonstrated their ability to secure and defend forward operating locations as part of Agile Combat Employment during Exercise Mosaic Gecko II, held Feb. 25-28, 2025. The exercise tested the unit’s capability to conduct Agile Combat Sustainment operations in an austere environment, ensuring airmen are prepared for real-world contested conditions.



During the training event on Feb. 26, Security Forces personnel executed 360-degree security operations, focusing on securing high-value assets in a forward-deployed setting. The team responded to simulated ground attacks, indirect fire threats, and perimeter breaches, refining their ability to defend air assets in a dynamic combat scenario.



Tech. Sgt. Steven Florio, squad leader for the mission, emphasized the unique challenges posed by ACE operations. “This mission is different from our traditional security duties. We’re not working from a fixed base—we’re learning how to rapidly deploy, secure a location, and adapt to evolving threats. The exercise reinforced our ability to operate in unpredictable environments.”



Security Forces trained in dispersed operations, emphasizing the importance of communication and mobility while maintaining defensive integrity. The team utilized radio coordination and small-unit tactics to ensure seamless coverage of their designated sector.



One of the key challenges was maintaining operational effectiveness despite limited resources and uncertain threat conditions. Staff Sgt. Jennifer Amaya, Security Forces training specialist, highlighted the need for constant vigilance and adaptability.



“Our biggest challenge was executing the mission while adjusting to evolving threats,” said Amaya. “We planned for multiple scenarios, but once we were on the ground, we had to quickly reassess and adapt. That’s what ACE is about—staying flexible and ensuring mission success despite the unknowns.”



The exercise reinforced critical mission-ready skills, ensuring that Security Forces airmen are prepared for real-world deployments. Team members emphasized that training in ACE scenarios helps them build confidence and operational readiness.



“Everything we did will translate directly to future deployments,” said Florio. “From setting up security perimeters to maintaining constant communication across dispersed locations, these skills are vital to our success in ACE operations.”



Security Forces personnel also stressed the importance of staying prepared, vigilant, and adaptable.



“ACE requires us to be multi-capable airmen,” said Amaya. “That means not only defending assets but also understanding logistics, coordination, and mission execution in austere environments. This training ensures we’re always ready.”

