The Recreation of a Valued Partnership.

General Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific, held productive meetings at the Royal Cambodian Army (RCA) Headquarters with Prime Minister Hun Manet, (both graduates of West Point) along with top military leadership during visit to Phnom Penh on February 24, 2025.



In addition to the Prime Minister, Clark had the opportunity to meet with Minister of Defense General Tea Seiha, Royal Cambodian Armed Force (RCAF) Commander-in-Chief General Vong Pisen, and RCAF Deputy Commander-in-Chief Mao Sophan.



Officials discussed opportunities to enhance the U.S. -Cambodia bilateral defense relationship to promote regional peace and security. Discussions focused on facilitating subject matter expert exchanges, de-mining and clearing unexploded ordnance training, expanding access to U.S.

Professional Military Education (PME) programs, and exploring other possible partnership opportunities.



Mao thanked Clark for accepting his offer to visit. Clark expressed his desire to move the mil-mil relationship forward now with a “people to people” focus.



Clark stated he hoped to see the RCA at Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium (LANPAC) and Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC). In addition, General Clark extended an invitation for Cambodia to co-host the 2026 Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS).



Immediately after Clarks’ official engagements, Major General Scott A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for the U.S. Army Pacific, stepped on ground to set a foundation to coordinate opportunities on behalf of USARPAC.



Winter met with the Ministry of National Defense’s Director for the Military

Coordination Cooperation Group (MCCG) and Lieutenant General Suon Samnang, in a Joint Working Group to discuss the way forward for revitalizing the Army-to-Army bilateral relationship.



Samnang welcomed Winter by expressing, “Certainly, commitment is based on mutual understanding and respect of each other national interest. I would like to re-emphasize that the MCCG will stand ready as a platform to facilitate U.S. Cambodian bilateral defense cooperation activity. Once again, I would like to extend my warm welcome to you all.”



Winter replied, “Thank you for your warm welcome in your opening comments, General, and I think based on that, we are already very closely aligned with how we need to chart a positive future for our bilateral relations. Can I say that the welcoming approach that you've made, and in particular, the importance of us developing well organized plans and then seeking a political and policy level approval is something certainly shared by the U.S. side as well.”



The Joint Working Group emphasized the importance of bilateral defense cooperation, discussed the importance of professional military education, and the Idaho National Guard partnership. The working group concluded with a commitment to continue discussions and maintain momentum.



During Winters’ stay in Cambodia, he also met with Cambodian alumni of Department of Defense PME programs. Experiences and perspectives on the value of attending the programs were expressed to Winter.



Additionally, he visited the Peacekeeping Operations Training Center (POTC) in Kampong Speu Province to tour training centers and discuss potential opportunities for cooperation in support of Cambodia’s Peacekeeping Operations. Winter completed his visit with a solemn tour at Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum to reflect on Cambodia’s post-conflict development.

