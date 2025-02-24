Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the Month: SrA Palmer

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Palmer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center software developer, was selected as a Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the Month due to his dedication and commitment to excellence.



“It's good to know that the work I've done has been noticed, that leadership and other people are seeing the things that me and my team have done. It has been phenomenal that they see and respect that.” said Palmer.



The Top 3 Outstanding Performer of the Month Award acknowledges Airmen who have demonstrated job performances, leadership, and commitment to the Air Force’s core values. It highlights those who go above and beyond what is expected, showcasing their hard work, dedication, and impact on the mission.



“This award represents excellence, innovation, and leadership, acknowledging those who set the standard for their peers and contribute significantly to the success of their team and the Air Force as a whole.” said 1st Lt. Christopher Herrera, AFLCMC portfolio manager.



Originally from Michigan, Palmer joined the Air Force in 2020 while attending college with the intention of obtaining a job and being able to pay for his education.



In his job as a software developer, Palmer has a lot of different facets and different roles that are integrated with his career field, which has given him the opportunity to work as a product designer. He does the design work the user interface while the applications are being created, before the developers start coding and creating the applications, giving them an idea of what to make, how to make it, how should look and how it should function.



With a seven-member team, Palmer successfully rebranded a website improving user experience and functionality. The application that was initially created only for Business and Enterprises Systems Product Innovation and other Air Force entities, ended up with the application being expanded to reach the entire Department of Defense.



“He plays a key role in enhancing mission readiness by improving the design of applications that enable Airmen to work more efficiently and effectively,” said Herrera. “His work at BESPIN ensures that Airmen have access to cutting edges, user centered applications designed to streamline processes, reduce workload, and enhance operational capabilities.”



Palmer led the creation of 12 rebranded pages and four key components crafted to streamline workflows and enhanced usability for wide range of users. Some of the additions include the low-level dashboard, which offers a real-time view of project status, and role-specific skill-level pages, empowering users to track their professional growth and competencies.



Additionally, Palmer’s leadership dashboard has enabled them to oversee and manage team and individual performance more efficiently. He was also selected over 39 peers to create a new organizational structure for the entire branch, modernizing and simplifying the assignment process for the different applications allowing Airmen to work on multiple projects and take advantages of their subject matter expert knowledge for more than one development team.



Palmer also, co-lead the planning and logistics of the unit’s morale day, structuring a tournament for 63 members, scheduling a professional development briefing, and syncing with the senior non-commissioned officer responsible for performing a promotion ceremony.



“There was a quote that I heard a long time ago ‘Talent is something you bloom, instinct is something you polish’ and it’s an interesting quote because talent being something you bloom requires to already be there but instinct being polished means that you can start from anywhere and improve it.” Palmer said.



His goal is to complete a career in the Air Force, become a first sergeant and be able to help other Airmen and those around him. He would be like to retire as a chief master sergeant.



“His leadership, reliability and ability to execute high priority projects make him an invaluable asset to both BESPIN and the Air Force,” said Herrera. “His recognition as a Top 3 Performer is a testament to his hard work, and his continued contributions will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the mission.”

