Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session.

    Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session.

    Photo By Airman Nahaku Takahashi | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Baltzegar, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron heating,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Story by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Trained and ready, Team Charleston Airmen participated in an intensive week-long course at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 24-28, 2025.

    The battlefield, assessment, and tactical training learning environment aims to develop a resilient warrior mindset. Throughout the week, Airmen gain the necessary survival skills to become a lethal force, adaptable in any environment.

    To equip the next generation of warfighters, BATTLE school focuses on weapon familiarization, land navigation, search and recovery, camouflage, cover, and decoy deployment, combatives, field training exercises, and tactical combat casualty care.

    “Readiness and lethality are all we do here,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tanner McClung, 628th Air Base Wing plans and programs BATTLE school cadre. “Everything we do, every single piece of the curriculum we have built, is centered around those mindsets and mentalities.”

    From hand-to-hand combat to land navigation skills, Airmen learn to survive in varying deployment environments.

    “Our purpose is to instill the proficiency and the capability of a militant mindset of, 'I am here to be good at being in the military,’ and how to use their weapons, how to defend, attack, move tactically with their equipment, and keep people alive,” said U.S. Air Force SSgt. Arthur Eskandri, 628th ABW plans and programs BATTLE school cadre. “All the things we lose once we get mired in the day-to-day activities.”

    With a responsibility to themselves and their teammates, the cadre remind Airmen to act as if they are in a real deployment environment.

    “We like to practice how we play, so when you catch us in our normal rhythm of BATTLE school and when we are going through our scenarios and drills - we keep it very serious and very intense,” said U.S. Air Force SSgt. Randall Bagtas, 628th ABW plans and programs BATTLE school cadre said.

    BATTLE school, formerly Ready Airmen Training, has become more hands-on during training scenarios, such as combatives on the mat and land navigation.

    “We’ve evolved BATTLE school to support the new deployment platform,” McClung said. “There are levels of accountability with the members that we are training this week to be assessed by the rest of the Air Task Force on temporary duty assignments abroad, that was not on the docket prior.”

    Joint Base Charleston continues to develop Airmen as they work with supporting agencies such as legal, the chaplain corps, and the integrated resilience office to remain vigilant against threats.

    “Battle school is important for Airmen to be ready for today and tomorrow’s fight,” said U.S. Air Force SSgt. Darius Williams, 437th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations non-commissioned officer in charge. “It has taught me strategies to defend and protect the Airmen by my side on the battlefield and to stay proficient against current and future enemies.”

    Team Charleston remains ready anywhere, anytime, as warriors of the nation's premier power projection platform.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:47
    Story ID: 491810
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session., by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session.
    Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session.
    Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session.
    Vigilant, ready. BATTLE school is in session.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    Readiness
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th Air Base Wing
    BATTLE school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download