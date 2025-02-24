Chief of Naval Air Training Announces Covered Aircraft Refueling Sites

The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) is excited to announce the official completion of the first aircraft protective enclosures (APEs) over refueling sites known as ‘hot pits’ at two training wings in the Naval Air Training Command (NATRACOM).



The first installations of APEs over hot pits took place at Training Wing ONE (TW-1) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian and Training Wing TWO (TW-2) at NAS Kingsville. TW-2 held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 28 to highlight the advances.



A hot pit refueling is when an aircraft is refueled immediately after landing, while the aircraft keeps one engine running. This form of refueling reduces response time and keeps aircraft mission ready. This technology enhances the operational efficiency and safety of our fleet while providing a modernized infrastructure for training operations.



"We are absolutely thrilled to bring these new capabilities to these wings and to the rest of the Naval Air Training Command,” said Rear Admiral Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. “APEs over refueling pits are a game-changer in the way we conduct operations. Temperatures in the summer for unprotected aircraft can become excessive and the APEs will enhance overall safety while we train the future of naval aviation."



The new aircraft protection enclosures over the refueling pits ensure the longevity and safety of military aircraft and its aviators by offering protection from environmental elements during critical training phases.



These advancements are a clear demonstration of CNATRA’s continued commitment to excellence in aviation training, readiness and safety. The improvements will directly benefit the fleet’s performance and prepare the next generation of naval aviators for success. With the successful completion of the project at two training wings, the project continues with the intent to cover all hot pits at every training wing under CNATRA.



The mission of Naval Air Training Command is to train, mentor, and deliver the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict. Headquartered on board NAS Corpus Christi, Texas, CNATRA leads the NATRACOM composed of five training air wings located on Naval Air Stations in Florida, Mississippi and Texas. The wings are home to 17 training squadrons.

