The Path Forward: HQBN Hosts Junior Marine/Sailor Development Day

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Headquarters Battalion hosted the first junior enlisted development day, engaging with junior Marines and Sailors in their physical fitness, leadership skills, camaraderie, and valuable insights from noncommissioned officers on professional development.



“We wanted to be able to train our Marines and Sailors as a cohesive team,” said Sgt. Kaitlyn Dosenberg, platoon sergeant for the HQBN’s communications section. “When we get out there and engage with our juniors, not only in discussion, but in physical training, we are setting the example and instilling leadership traits and principles to ensure every Marine and Sailor is ready to overcome adversity.”



Sixty-seven HQBN Marines and Sailors gathered at the Anderson Chow Hall for lunch, where they were given openng remarks by the HQBN’s commanding officer and sergeant major on their experiences in leadership positions, before meeting at Dewey Square for guided discussions. These discussions benefited the junior enlisted by giving them the chance to engage directly with senior leaders and NCOs and gain valuable insight into leadership development. Afterward, they conducted physical training at Waterfront Operations, where they participated in a combination of running and swimming. Throughout the entire event, NCOs accompanied the junior enlisted service members, serving as mentors and offering their guidance throughout the day.



Dosenberg said that the NCOs received a lot of positive feedback, and HQBN plans to incorporate more leadership roles for junior enlisted service members.



“We have reinstated the Lance Corporal Committee,” said Dosenberg. “We want junior Marines and Sailors to have their own direct voice and input to plan more events like this, and have the opportunity to lead them head on.”



The junior enlisted development day proved to be an invaluable experience for fostering growth and leadership. The opportunity for junior Marines to interact with seasoned NCOs allowed them to gain firsthand insight into the challenges and responsibilities that come with leadership roles. The NCOs not only provided practical guidance on navigating military life, but also discussed real-life situations they had faced, offering solutions, strategies, and perspectives that would help the junior enlisted in similar situations. This development day is a testament to HQBN leadership’s dedication to ensuring the continued success of their Marines and Sailors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:40 Story ID: 491784 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Path Forward: HQBN Hosts Junior Marine/Sailor Development Day, by LCpl Carlos Chavez-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.