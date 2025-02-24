Long Distance Defender

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. - U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samantha Karnes from the 509th Security Forces Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, carefully aims her M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle down range.



As one of the Air Force’s highly trained sharpshooters Karnes practices her skillset multiple times a year. She is an Advanced Designated Marksman who has undergone the Sniper Engagement Course to earn her Sniper Tab, a rare distinction among Air Force Security Forces.



“We are a little different from ADMs because we go onto further training and earn a Special Experience Identifier,” said Karnes, “We use our training to provide an additional layer of security to convoys and events.”



Security Forces Airmen work hard just to earn a chance to become an ADM, and even harder to qualify for the sniper engagement course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming. They must have earned an expert rating on the M4 carbine three consecutive times and must score 90 percent or higher on their physical training test. Additionally, they must perform better than their peers within the already small ADM community.



“Snipers within the Air Force represent less than half of one percent of all Security Forces Airmen,” said Karnes. “The course is offered twice a year, and each class has maybe eight graduates.”



A sniper graduate from the course comes back to their units within Air Force Global Strike Command and brings a fresh skillset to their team.



“The biggest thing we bring back from the sniper engagement course is knowledge,” said Karnes. “Since returning in August, I’ve been teaching our ADMs tips and techniques I’ve learned”.



The sniper qualified and advanced designated marksmen Airmen have many capabilities for base defense, providing an added layer of security to the Air Forces only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet.



“Here at Whiteman, we use our ADMs and snipers to provide overwatch security,” Karnes said. “Think of it as layers. We have security forces up close and then additional layers of unseen security backing them up.”



ADMs also employed their unique skillset during last year’s Wings Over Whiteman Air Show, providing extra sets of eyes watching over the whole event.



Marksmen with the 509th SFS don’t just use their skillsets on their home station. They take them abroad too.



“When our B-2s fly off to other places to go along with a Bomber Task Force, our Airmen will go right along with them,” Karnes said.



Karnes’ lethal and specialized skills enable her and marksmen like her to better protect Whiteman AFB, allowing the rest of the installation to carry out their mission of global strike capabilities on demand in safety and security.

