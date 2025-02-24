On January 31, 2025, the 413th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) conducted a Pacific Pathways Rehearsal of Concept Drill (P2RD) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event was the culmination of months of planning and forecasting for fiscal year 2025 and 2026 missions. The drill aimed to ensure seamless support to Pacific Pathways exercises across 15 partner nations.



Led by MAJ Doug Dorward, MAJ Peter Hamill, and MAJ Paulina Riley, the team began planning in October 2024. The P2RD identified areas of opportunity to incorporate and cross-train with other Army Contracting Command (ACC) units to meet operational needs. Commanders and staff used a map to array forces across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility, identifying friction points and opportunities to increase training.



The drill served as a training event for new members of the 413th CSB, allowing them to understand how the brigade supports INDOPACOM. COL Miles, 413 CSB Commander, utilized a non-traditional format, encouraging open dialogue and interjections. The success of the P2RD demonstrates the importance of cross-echelon training and collaboration in preparing contracting personnel for Pacific Pathways rotations.



LTC Johnathan Kennedy stated, "Events like the P2RD train Soldiers and staffs to enable their commanders to understand, visualize, describe, and direct. It was a great event, and we hope to pass on what we are doing here today to other parts of Army Contracting Command (ACC) to further develop our CSB staffs and enable ACC commanders." The P2RD will play a critical role in ensuring that contracting detachments are equipped to provide effective and efficient support to forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

