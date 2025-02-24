Team Whiteman to be tested in surety inspection in Spring

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo., -- The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber’s ability to project U.S. airpower anywhere in the world is integral to deterring attacks from near peer adversaries and prevailing in conflict if called upon.



The success of the mission at Whiteman AFB is dependent on each Airman’s dedication to exemplary work performance. This spring, the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings will conduct a surety inspection to assess the wing’s safety measures and reliability.



Surety inspections occur every two years and thoroughly examine personnel, materials and procedures across the installation, with the goal of minimizing adverse incidents, bolstering global stability, and reinforcing the credibility of U.S. deterrence.



“These inspections serve as the opportunity for us to demonstrate to our nation’s military leaders that we are fully trained, fully compliant and fully ready to execute our strategic mission if called upon.” said Air Force Col. Keith Butler, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “For us to successfully carry out our mission and deliver combat power anytime, anywhere, we need consistent, disciplined reliability in how we manage materials and maintain standards.”



Team Whiteman’s capabilities are a critical component to the success of U.S. Strategic Command and Air Force Global Strike Command, and these types of inspections are essential in maintaining high trust in mission capabilities. The high-stakes nature of Whiteman’s no-fail mission demands that performance across the installation stays consistent and meets all standards, ensuring the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings are always ready to deliver lethality.



People are the greatest asset within the Air Force and are the driving force behind AFGSC’s competitive strategic advantage. A successful inspection is dependent on an understanding of each Airman’s contributions and value to their unit.



Team members at every level take ownership of their responsibilities through meticulous attention to detail, disciplined checklist usage, and proper documentation of each area of review. A favorable rating on the inspection will require an all-hands approach.



“Our junior enlisted Airmen are the tactical force behind our operations and will be at the forefront of the inspection,” Butler said. “Our NCOs are the front-line supervisors and will manage the Airmen, aiding in preparation and execution. Our civilian employees bring a wealth of valuable experience and continuity, having been here for multiple inspections. Our quality assurance, standardization and evaluation, and inspector general teams will confirm we are meeting the standard. A successful outcome involves commitment from all team members.”



This inspection ensures that the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings continue to uphold the highest standards, with special attention to ensuring Team Whiteman maintains a safe, secure, and reliable strategic force, ready to deliver global strike capabilities when called upon.

