America’s Engineers: Fortifying and Sustaining the Nation’s Defense in the Pacific

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) plays a crucial role in strengthening the United States’ strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific, a region characterized by complex geopolitical dynamics.

As the U.S. military adapts to shifting global power structures and the Department of Defense’s (DoD) National Defense Strategy, JED is at the forefront of ensuring that critical infrastructure supporting U.S. defense remains resilient, adaptable, and capable of addressing emerging challenges.



Col. Patrick Biggs, Commander of JED, highlights the district's significance: “[The District] is nested with the USACE mission to deliver vital engineering solutions. We do this in close collaboration with our Japanese partners to secure the joint interests of both our nations. Our projects focus on providing the facilities and infrastructure that enable our warfighters and their families to operate at peak performance, remain resilient, and focus on fostering the partnership with our great host nation and ally, Japan. Not only are we building strong, but we are also a key element to building the alliance.”



This initiative aligns with the DoD’s updated global defense posture, which prioritizes reinforcing alliances and building resilient military networks, and the U.S. Army’s upcoming 250th birthday – the theme of which reflects the Army's unwavering commitment to defending the nation and its people.



In response, JED actively engages in collaborative efforts with U.S. allies throughout the region, furthering shared goals.



Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, Commanding General of USACE’s Pacific Ocean Division, underscores this long-standing collaboration: “For more than five decades, this district has been an exceptional team of American and Japanese professionals working together to strengthen our alliance. [Japan District is] a true powerhouse in the Pacific, showcasing the skill and vision necessary to build great infrastructure that will support our military’s future needs.”



This enduring partnership with the government of Japan ensures that military bases are not only interoperable but also prepared for joint operations—critical elements in deterring potential adversaries and bolstering the security of regional allies.



The importance of these efforts is reflected in the work done by JED’s Construction Division.



Jim Wolff, Division Chief, shares, “JED builds new facilities and renovates existing projects in cooperation with our contractor partners in Japan. As we work with contractors that are new to our projects, capability is built on the contractor base. Continuing to build and develop relationships with our contractor partners allows us to deliver in support of the US-Japan alliance.”



This collaborative approach ensures the district can meet both current and future challenges, reinforcing the U.S.-Japan defense relationship.



As global power dynamics continue to evolve, the Indo-Pacific has become a central focus of U.S. military strategy. In response to a shifting global landscape, USACE JED’s mission has adapted to prioritize countering adversarial threats while reinforcing alliances with regional partners.



This ongoing shift in strategy is encapsulated by Cory Waki, the District’s Navy, Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Environmental Branch Chief for Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD), who explains, “As the DoD Design and Construction Agent for U.S. Forces and other agencies, JED provides quality, professional, and comprehensive engineering, construction, and other value-added services in support of peacetime and contingency operations in Japan and throughout the Pacific region.”



For many employees working with JED, particularly those who have relocated to Japan, the opportunity to support the United States and its allies serves as a powerful motivator.



My service in USACE has allowed me to continue serving my country in a key region of the world,” reflected Wolff. “Being able to support America and its role in the Pacific, while working in Japan, has been a great opportunity.”

This sentiment is shared by many in the District, underscoring commitment to the broader mission of ensuring peace and stability in the region.



Japan Engineer District’s responsibilities are diverse and expansive, including the construction and maintenance of critical military infrastructure such as airfields, ports, and storage facilities. These facilities are essential to maintaining operational flexibility and ensuring rapid deployment capabilities.



“We support the military branches here in Japan with construction support. We have the contracting vehicles and construction management knowledge to execute projects for the facilities and infrastructure necessary to maintain a fighting force in this area of responsibility,” said Brian Ciccocioppo, an Area Engineer for JED’s Okinawa Area Office.

JED’s projects are designed with future challenges in mind, addressing not only emerging threats but also the impacts of climate change and advancements in military technology.



By integrating these considerations into their work, JED ensures that U.S. military infrastructure remains effective and adaptable for years to come.



Ciccocioppo explains the district’s comprehensive approach: “We help the military execute critical projects that support the warfighters and their families. Whether we are improving the infrastructure for the base, modernizing maintenance facilities to make the work easier for the troops, or building the schools and housing to support their families—it is all critical to maintaining the fighting force in the region.”



USACE JED’s contributions to the Indo-Pacific region reflect a broader commitment to ensuring that the U.S. military is prepared to meet the evolving demands of the 21st century.



“POJ is an extraordinary district that attracts subject matter experts in a wide variety of fields and backgrounds,” Col. Biggs emphasizes “While I provide leadership, purpose, and guidance; I trust the experts in the Japan District to work with our partners to deliver quality projects, designed to precise engineering standards, and built with some of the greatest attention to detail in the world. The infrastructure we provide communicates directly to our adversaries our commitment to the US/Japan alliance as well as our willingness to defend other allies from any aggressive neighbors.”



Through strategic installations, innovative engineering solutions, and strong partnerships with international allies, the Japan Engineer District remains a cornerstone of the U.S. military’s success in the Pacific. In doing so, JED embodies a proactive approach to maintaining and strengthening America’s defense posture in the region.