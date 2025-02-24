Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    SPECIAL NOTE: This is acknowledgement that content on this page has been removed to align with the President's executive orders and DoD priorities in accordance with DoD Instruction 5400.17, "Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes."

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 12:57
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Williamsburg
    Cheatham Annex
    NMRLC

