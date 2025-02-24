SPECIAL NOTE: This is acknowledgement that content on this page has been removed to align with the President's executive orders and DoD priorities in accordance with DoD Instruction 5400.17, "Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2025 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 12:57 Story ID: 491699 Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 85 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.