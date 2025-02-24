Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, LITHUANIAN, GERMAN SPECIAL OPS ENHANCE LETHALITY

    NSW Conducts Training with Lithuanian and German special operations forces

    KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (Jan. 23, 2025) East-coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare

    LITHUANIA

    02.27.2025

    Story by Lt.j.g. Martin Carey  

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    KLAIPEDA, Lithuania — Strengthening NATO alliances, U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and U.S. Special Warfare Combat Crewmen (SWCC) recently conducted a two-week training exercise with Lithuanian and German Special Operations Forces.

    The exercise, which took place in the Baltic region, aimed to increase warfighting readiness and allied lethality through a series of challenging maritime operations, small boat tactics, and low-light weapons live-fire drills. The training event was designed to foster greater cooperation and interoperability between the participating nations, maintaining a strategic advantage in the region.

    "Exercises like this are crucial to ensuring we can operate seamlessly together to fight and win wars," said CAPT V. Scott King, Commodore of Naval Special Warfare Group TWO. "By training alongside our Lithuanian and German counterparts, we're not only enhancing our own warfighting readiness but also strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation that underpin our alliance."

    Allied training exercises like this are vital to bolstering the collective defense capabilities of NATO nations and builds a stronger, more lethal alliance to address threats in the area.

    Throughout the exercise, the units focused on developing and enhancing their skills in maritime special operations, as well as advanced marksmanship and close quarters combat techniques. The special operations forces refined their ability to launch, operate and recover small raiding crafts from the well decks of the Combatant Craft Medium, one of Naval Special Warfare’s most versatile boats. The event culminated with a full-mission profile, bringing together all aspects of the training into a real-world scenario that showcased the special operations forces’ readiness in the maritime domain.

    "The training we conducted was both realistic and challenging," said the senior Naval Special Warfare Operator on site. "We were able to learn from each other and share best practices. This type of cooperation is essential to achieving shared goals and maintaining elite levels of lethality."

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives. For more information, visit https://www.nsw.navy.mil/

