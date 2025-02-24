Pinckney receives grant to help reading efforts

Photo By Robert Timmons | C.C. Pinckney Elementary School faculty members Charlene Lenker, Amy Watford and...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | C.C. Pinckney Elementary School faculty members Charlene Lenker, Amy Watford and Kerrie Ammons place items in gift bags to be given out as part of the school’s Read Across America efforts. The school recently was awarded a grant to help students improve their reading skills. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School has once again received a prestigious grant to help its Read Across America efforts.



“We were awarded $750 this year from the National Education Association,” said Kerrie Ammons, speech pathologist for the school. “So, with that money we have invited a guest author, Dr. Frank Clark, to come and read to our students.”



The money will also fund gift baskets given to students who write a poem that, after being scored, is put into a drawing.



“At CCP, each event is thoughtfully designed around student standards,” said faculty member Charlene Lenker. “This year, we are excited to focus on enhancing reading and writing skills. To help families understand the purpose behind our events, we include the relevant standards on each flyer sent home.”



“This year, we are offering students a unique opportunity to submit their poetry,” Lenker added. “Those who participate will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket filled with tools to help them become better readers and writers. These baskets include books, book lights, reading games, pencils, pens, and more.”



The money will go a long way to helping the school’s efforts to increase students’ reading abilities.



Practicing reading and writing is crucial for several reasons, Ammons said.

“Reading and writing are fundamental to effective communication,” she said. “They help us express our thoughts clearly and understand others better … it exposes us to new ideas, cultures, and perspectives, broadening our understanding of the world.”



“Strong reading and writing skills are essential for academic achievement. They are the foundation for learning in all subjects. Many professions require proficient reading and writing skills. Ammons said being able to communicate effectively in writing can open doors to various career opportunities. In fact, reading and writing can also be therapeutic and reflective as it helps people process experiences, understand their emotions, and grow personally.



Teachers are also rewarded when their students’ reading and writing skills improve.



“Helping students see the value in reading and writing can be incredibly rewarding,” said Amy Watford, a teacher at Pinckney. “We work hard to connect reading and writing to student interests whether it’s sports, fantasy, science fiction, or current events, engaging content can spark a student’s enthusiasm.



“We also work to show the connection of reading and writing to real-world applications,” she said. “We show how reading and writing are used in everyday life. This could include writing emails, reading instructions, or even understanding social media posts. Highlighting practical uses of reading can make these skills feel more relevant,” she added.



The more a student reads the more proficient they get.