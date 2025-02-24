Atlanta Native Wins NTAG San Antonio’s Chaplain Recruiter of the Year Award

Photo By Allen Cordova | Chief Personnel Specialist Luncy Jeter accepts a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Chief Personnel Specialist Luncy Jeter accepts a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Cmdr. Joel Strong, commanding officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio. Jeter earned the Commendation Medal for recruiting four active-duty chaplains and exceeding his goal by 200%. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO - Chief Personnel Specialist Luncy Jeter was recognized as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Chaplain Program Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2024.



Jeter, from Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from Tri Cities High School in 2003 and joined the Navy in 2008.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to travel,” said Jeter. “I’ve heard stories from Navy veterans about their incredible experiences exploring the world and I was eager to create my own adventures.”



Jeter is a chaplain recruiter located at Navy Officer Recruiting Station San Antonio. He enjoys the unique opportunity in recruiting individuals up to the age 55, changing someone’s future for the better and contributing to the overall success of the Navy.



“Being able to tell my older candidates that they still have a chance to serve both God, and country is the most rewarding part of my job,” Jeter stated.



His biggest challenge in recruiting was effective communication and being self-aware of the use of Navy terminology.



According to Jeter, clear communication, in a way that civilians can understand, builds trust and understanding which is an essential part of his job.



“Coming from the fleet, I was accustomed to using Navy jargon,” Jeter said. “But I quickly realized that civilians don’t always understand those terms.”



Jeter believes his strong communication skills and adaptability are the reasons for his success as an officer recruiter. He is grateful and deeply fulfilled in being awarded NTAG San Antonio’s Chaplain Program Recruiter of the Year.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Enlisted and Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



If you are interested in the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-USA-NAVY, visiting www.navy.com, www.cnrc.navy.mil/San-Antonio/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/NtagSanAntonio, www.instagram.com/ntag.sanantonio, https://x.com/NtagSanAntonio, https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-talent-acquisition-group-san-antonio/ & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uxs-z2tnVl-l4xr2eha3A